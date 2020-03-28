‘Perfection’: Father Ties Bandana On His Daughter's Head, Netizens Call It ‘adorable’

A ‘heartwarming’ video of a father, who is trying to tie a bandana on his daughters head, has taken over the internet. In the video one can hear the little girl trying to explain to her father that he has to make it ‘like a ball’. She can also be heard telling her father that her mom always ‘do that’.

The ‘adorable’ video sure has left several netizens in awe. Once the father is done tying the bandana, the girl is seen walking up to the mirror and happily telling her father ‘yeah’ when asked ‘that’s how it's done?’. The video has ‘brightened’ the day of several netizens. Posted just hours ago, the video has even managed to receive more than 76,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

'Peak adorable'

One user wrote, “Yes!!! Jazz hands and the hip-pop! She is just perfection”. Another wrote, "Absolutely!! She brightened my day and I know we all need that right now”. “Her hands when she was explaining “like a ball” was absolutely perfect. She has reached peak adorable,” added another. One Reddit user said, "My Goodness that sweet smile could melt ice!!”

While this father tied the 'perfect' bandana on his daughter's head, in another incident, a US father after making his daughter what he thought was a hat. Ashley Braun, the mother of two-year-old, Elsa, noticed that the toddler wasn't wearing any cap when she picked her up from the daycare, instead, she was wearing a knit diaper which her husband thought was a hat. While speaking to an international media outlet, Ashley's husband, David said that Minnesota is freezing during winters and that is why he had put it on her, assuming that it was a hat. He had also thought that the two-leg holes were for pigtails.

Ashley further also told the media outlet that this wasn't the first time that David had dressed the little one in a funny manner. She further added that he had also sent her to the daycare in swim shirt, tiny play shorts, completely opposite patterned shirts and pants numerous times.

