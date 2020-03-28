The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Cat Stops Mouse From Going Out Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Netizens In Splits

What’s Viral

The video gained over 70.5k views and 691 retweets as internet users lauded the cat’s efforts in keeping the mouse safe,as slew of commenters made laugh emojis.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A funny video of a cat chasing a bewildered mouse trying to escape from an enclosed shoe space has captured the attention of the internet. The video was shared on the microblogging site Twitter by stand-up comedian Sunil Grover, who captioned it, “Stay at home”, educating the online community that it was essential to follow the social distancing and home quarantine orders imposed by the government. He cited the video to spread the message, in which, the feline could be seen trying to keep the fidgety mouse at home while he tries to escape relentlessly. 

Twitter calls them Tom and Jerry

The video gained over 70.5k views and 691 retweets as internet users lauded the cat’s efforts in keeping the mouse safe. A slew of commenters made laugh emojis and called the video relatable. Some even called the duo real-life Tom and Jerry, with the way they jostled. “When you are in home quarantine and your last friend is your biggest enemy”, wrote an internet user. “He didn't want to stay at home,” joked another. A third commented that the rat has nature’s call and the cat wouldn’t just let it go.

Read: Video Of A Dog Sharing Biscuit With Its Bulldog Friend Is Giving Major Friendship Goals

Read: Video Of A Cat Wondering About Owner's Magician Skills Has Impressed Redditors

Read: President Kovind Holds Video Conference With State Governors & L-G; Takes Stock Of COVID

Read: Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartwarming Kobe-Gigi Video On Their 2-month Death Anniversary

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
TRUMP IGNORES SOCIAL DISTANCING
Health
HEALTH MINISTRY BRIEFING ON COVID
Putin
PUTIN'S YELLOW HAZMAT SUIT
COVID-19
RAMDAS ATHWALE DAY 4 OF LOCKDOWN
Manish Sisodia
DELHI GOVT DISTRIBUTES RATION
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE