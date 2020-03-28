Cat Stops Mouse From Going Out Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Netizens In Splits

A funny video of a cat chasing a bewildered mouse trying to escape from an enclosed shoe space has captured the attention of the internet. The video was shared on the microblogging site Twitter by stand-up comedian Sunil Grover, who captioned it, “Stay at home”, educating the online community that it was essential to follow the social distancing and home quarantine orders imposed by the government. He cited the video to spread the message, in which, the feline could be seen trying to keep the fidgety mouse at home while he tries to escape relentlessly.

Bola stay at home toh stay at home pic.twitter.com/d63jTFvIo7 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 27, 2020

Twitter calls them Tom and Jerry

The video gained over 70.5k views and 691 retweets as internet users lauded the cat’s efforts in keeping the mouse safe. A slew of commenters made laugh emojis and called the video relatable. Some even called the duo real-life Tom and Jerry, with the way they jostled. “When you are in home quarantine and your last friend is your biggest enemy”, wrote an internet user. “He didn't want to stay at home,” joked another. A third commented that the rat has nature’s call and the cat wouldn’t just let it go.

Ha ha ha ha — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 27, 2020

Hahaha — Abhimanyu Dutta (@pnkj10713) March 28, 2020

Hahaha... I love how you share whatsapp video jokes on twitter 😂😂😂😂 — Heramb Joshi (@herambjoshi3) March 27, 2020

Ha ha ha 🙅😝😄 — Manish kumar sharma (@manishkrsharma_) March 28, 2020

Ha ha ha ha ha hilarious! Kitne pyaar se samjhaya ja raha hai. Koi bal prayog nahin. — Renuka Mishra (@renukamishra67) March 27, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂 this is really funny — Dipti (@Dipti56678034) March 28, 2020

Just like kapil sharma and you. 😜😜😜 — Anonymous (@anonymouskmr) March 27, 2020

