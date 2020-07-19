Cat Finds A 'very Unusual' Place To Take A Nap, Netizens In Splits

A video of a cat perfectly hiding under rags of a couch has left internet flabbergasted. Proving true the phrase, ‘if it fits, it sits’ the little feline in the video could be seen resting in one of the most unexpected places. The clip was recently posted on Reddit by a user named 'u/shake_' who then asked the audience if anybody knew where was his cat hiding.

At the beginning of the clip, only a grey coloured sofa could be seen. However, as the clip progresses, the camera moves to show what is under the couch which eventually reveals the torn underlining cloth of the couch. The short clip then takes everybody by surprise after a similar colour cat sleeping amidst the rags is spotted.

Since shared, the amusing clip has racked up over 17.5 views and a variety of comments. One user wrote, " Clear example of “its a good thing you’re so cute...” Another wrote," We had a cat that made herself a bed under my brother's box spring. She used it as her safe space for well over a decade before our next cat inherited it as her own".Yet another wrote, "My cats do this too! The older one got too big for the hammock so the little one took over." Yet a fourth user wrote," My cats did this to my sofa too."

Derp cat

While the use of catnip to relax felines is a popular trend, a similar video of a pet cat going “derp” after having too much of the substance has left people amused. Catnip is a plant from the mint family, which is extremely attractive to cats. The short video, which was originally shared by twin cat Ringo and Moon’s official page on Instagram, has now resurfaced on Reddit.

The nearly one minute clip was posted with the caption “when you've had too much catnip you can’t handle the butterfly” and starts by showing a grey coloured cat lying on its back on a similar colour carpet. The clip further shows a toy butterfly constantly circling over the cat’s head. However, due to the sedative effect of catnip, the feline seems to be perplexed by the toy.

(Image credit: Reddit/@shakea82)

