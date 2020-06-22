Cat's Reaction To Toy Butterfly After Eating Catnip Wins Internet, Watch Video

While the use of catnip to relax felines is a popular trend, a recent video of a pet cat going “derp” after having too much of the substance has left people amused. Catnip is a plant from the mint family, which is extremely attractive to cats. The short video, which was originally shared by twin cat Ringo and Moon’s official page on Instagram, has now resurfaced on Reddit.

The nearly one minute clip was posted with the caption “when you've had too much catnip you can’t handle the butterfly” and starts by showing a grey coloured cat lying on its back on a similar colour carpet. The clip further shows a toy butterfly constantly circling over the cat’s head. However, due to the sedative effect of catnip, the feline seems to be perplexed by the toy.

Video goes viral

The cat’s baffled expression has won everybody’s heart with the video receiving 2 thousand upvotes till now. While many compared the xat to Tom from Tom and Jerry cartoon many said it was "relatable". One user wrote, "This cat is at the point where it can taste sounds and hear colours" while another wrote," I want what he is on" Yet another wrote, "I have catnip, the butterfly toy, and a cat....I know what must be done" Yet another comment read," It's like when Tom gets bonked on the head while chasing Jerry"

Recently, an unusual incident has stunned the vets in the UK. A beautiful blue-eyed cat born with a two-toned face has fathered two kittens one for each colour on his face. Owned by Stéphanie Jimenez, the cat with half-black fur and half grey perfectly split by a single line through the middle now has a complete black and a grey kitten, as per a report. Interestingly, Narnia, suspected to have two types of DNA in a condition that would make it two-toned, recently proved that it’s not a chimera cat as the tests showed one DNA in its genes making it more special.

