Cat Performs Jaw-dropping Trick With Human, Netizens Amazed

Social media is full of amazing videos and images of animals that netizens visit to often distract themselves from all the negativity that surrounds the internet otherwise. One such video is doing rounds on social media that has impressed the netizens with the incredible skill displayed a feline in synchronisation with its owner. The video that was shared on Instagram shows a cat performing a trick in partnership with its human helping the latter to work out in the most unique way ever seen.

Read: Cat Gets Startled After ‘reading A Scary Story’; Watch The Hilarious Video

In the video, the owner in a red shirt and brown shorts starts by laying down on the floor and then raises both her leg in the air. The human then points the cat to climb on one of the soles of her shoes, which the feline does effortlessly, balancing herself on it for a moment before the second leg comes forward, allowing the cat to move on it. The process continues with the human moving her legs in biking positing creating a treadmill like an effect for the cat. The video ends with the owner pointing the cat back on the floor, which it does, earning some treat for itself.

Read: Bizarre! US Family Receives Voter Registration Application For Cat Who Died 12 Years Ago

Read: Human Tricks Cat Into Eating Cabbage, His Reaction Triggers Laughter On Internet

'Looks fantastic'

"This one took meowmy a long time to master cause she needed to build up her leg strength," Instagram handle 'kits_and_tricks' captioned the post. Netizens are absolutely amazed by the amazing skill displayed by the cat in the video as one user commented, "I love these! It takes so much dediCATion to teach tricks to cats - they need to really want to do the tricks, otherwise, they just won't, because... well, they are cats. My late cat Mariska knew how to give a high five, but that's pretty much it." Another user wrote, "A cat treadmill!! That looks fantastic!"

Read: High-tech Litter Box Leaves Cats And Netizens Confused; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.