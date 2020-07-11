Hissing Cat Taught A Lesson With Dramatic Opera Rendition, Feline’s Reaction Wins Netizens

A recent viral video that is making rounds on social media shows a cat parent singing an opera to his hissing feline companion. The 11-second video was uploaded on Twitter on July 7 and has been viewed over 2 million times and showered with thousands of likes. The caption on the post took a tongue in cheek jib at the purring animal, referring to that the cat having learned its lesson about hissing.

'Poor Boi''

The video begins with the man picking up the cat which instantly hisses on seeing the camera. The cat owner then starts singing an opera in a loud voice. Upon hearing the dramatic song, the cat seems to be going through a range of emotions that is hilariously visible on its face. Take a look at the video below:

Netizens flooded the comments section on the post with hilarious memes. On the other hand, many wondered what the cat was thinking of the song and commented on the cat’s hilarious expressions.

Put me down! Oh hell, it's singing, stop it from singing! — Sedna Dragon (@SednaDragon) July 7, 2020

Poor cat 🐈 what a torture. No wonder the cat is so mean. Has to put up with his human singing. — Nilka Nunez (@nunez_nilka) July 7, 2020

THE BEST VIDEO EVER!!! — Shelley Wears (@wears_shelley) July 9, 2020

