Cat From Thailand Returns Home To Owner After 3 Days, Surprises Him With A Food Bill

A pet cat from Thailand went missing from her owner’s residence. Three days later, she marked her return. But to the owner’s surprise, she gifted him a debt as her ‘back to home’ gift. Find out more details about a pet cat with a debt story here.

Missing Cat returns with debt leaves Twitter in splits

Over the years, Twitter and social media overall have witnessed several viral stories. Some of these viral stories are part hilarious while some are heart-breaking or inspirational. Now new viral news from Thailand has found its way to social media. This viral pet cat Thailand was even covered by the local news in Thailand.

It all started when a Thailand native noticed his cat went missing. According to a report by NDTV, this Tabby cat was missing from her owner’s place for nearly three days. Three days later, the missing pet cat returned to her owner’s place soon. But she did not mark her return empty-handed. When she returned home she had a tiny note tied around her neck.

Also read | Angry Tom Brady Helmet Slam Goes VIRAL, Bucs QB Acts Out Frustration After Third-down Sack

According to the website Mothership’s report, the note around the cat had a little message that said, “Your cat kept eyeing the mackerels at my stall. So I gave him three. Aunty May at alley number 2”. Along with the note, the piece of paper also had Aunty May’s phone number mentioned at the bottom. This entire incident was further shared on Facebook. But due to privacy concern’s Aunty May’s phone number was hidden with the help of a bunny emoji.

Also read | Mukesh Ambani's Virtual Toast For Lawyer Harish Salve On His Wedding Day Goes Viral

Soon enough, this pet cat with debt went viral on social media. Many people found this incident hilarious and also commented at the bottom of the post. Along with the note, this Facebook post also featured a few pics of the pet cat. In these pictures, the cat looked completely unapologetic and rather proud to be known as the ‘pet cat with debt’. Many news portals were quick to share the post. The post even went viral and the hashtag, #catslaves was used on Facebook to address the post. Take a look at some of the comments the post received.

Also read | US Election 2020: Biden's State Mixup Manipulated Video Hit 1million Shares Before Removal

Also read | Taylor Swift's 'Only The Young' Viral Political Ad Gave Netizens The 'chills'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.