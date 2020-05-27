Apron-clad Cat Screaming At Sink Full Of Dishes Makes Twitter Go ROFL

Amid the lockdown, many people are trying to keep themselves and others around them entertained with several posts on social media. Many people go on to share some fun posts about their pets as they try on some funny and cute tricks with them. Recently, an amusingly cute cat has captured the internet’s hearts for her extremely expressive and dramatic facial expressions.

In the picture, a cat can be seen standing in a pink and white apron staring the pile of dishes in the sink. But it seems like that’s not it, the cat’s reaction to it is everything. It looks like from the picture, the cat can be seen irritated and yelling while staring at the dishes. Along with the picture, it was also written, “I always do everything in this damn house.” Check out the picture below.

“I ALWAYS DO EVERYTHING IN THIS DAMN HOUSE” pic.twitter.com/k6CukRgL92 — Claudius (@xclaudius) May 25, 2020

Netizens we left in splits and could not stop themselves from commenting on this picture. The post also went on to receive several likes and positive comments. Some of the users wrote, “I really can hear that,” “I can hear my mom,” “hahaha, this made my day,” “I cannot stop laughing looking at this post,” and many more. Check out a few more comments below.

I feel ya kitty 😂 — 𝐃𝖆𝐲𝖆𝖍 ❄💎 (@_yayaa27) May 26, 2020

i really can hear that 😂😭😭 — Claudius (@xclaudius) May 25, 2020

This is making me laugh harder than it should — jay_fuc_alt (@jay_fuc) May 26, 2020

Apart from this, another fun video of a homopolar motor that amuses a cat has taken the internet by storm. World of Technology posted the video of a homopolar DIY engine while taking to Twitter. In the video, one can see a person placing wire on an AA battery, after which the wire begins to move in a circular motion. In the 19-second video, you can also see the little homopolar engine that leaves a cat amused, because that furry animal cannot stop looking at the engine.

The video has already been viewed almost 2.8 million times. With over 109k likes, hundreds of comments on the short clip. While some were entertained to see the homopolar motor, others couldn't get over the reaction of the cat. One of the users wrote, "The kitty added a nice touch." While the other one said, "That cat looks like he thinks he's doing it". Watch the video below.

Physics fun



pic.twitter.com/rtfkAlQeYy — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) May 25, 2020

