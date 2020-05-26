‘What Is This Sorcery’: DIY Homopolar Motor Leaves Cat Amused; Watch

A ‘fun physics’ video of a homopolar motor amusing a cat has taken the internet by storm. While taking to Twitter, World of Engineering shared the video of a DIY homopolar motor. In the video, one can see a person placing conducting wire on an AA battery after which the wire starts moving in a circular motion. In the 19-second video, once also see the little homopolar motor leaving a cat amused as that furry animal can not stop looking at the motor.

pic.twitter.com/rtfkAlQeYy — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) May 25, 2020

Netizens amused by the phenomenon

The video shared on May 25 has already been viewed nearly 1.8 million times. With more than 70,000 likes, the short clip has also received hundreds of comments. While some were amused to see the homopolar motor, others couldn’t get over cats ‘amused’ reaction. One internet user also said, “The added kitty is a nice touch”. “That cat looks like he thinks he's doing it,” added another.

That cat has a lot of self control — Kwesi (@Kmazeltov) May 25, 2020

Ah... I had to watch it a few times before I saw the wire connecting the top of the battery with the magnet on the bottom to complete the circuit. — Rick Macdonald (@sailorickm) May 25, 2020

The cat asks, what is this sorcery? — Vincent A Barone III (@ilsuvio) May 26, 2020

I bet the cat has something to do with this phenomenon. I tried the same but with my dog and it didn't work. — Aadarniya (@aadarniya_) May 25, 2020

I made my own with my boys for some engineering fun 🙂 pic.twitter.com/U2GCdmRDgW — Steven Szuch (@StevenSzuch) May 25, 2020

A homopolar motor is driven by Lorentz force. When one places an electrified conductor in a magnetic field that runs perpendicular to it, it generates torque and moves the conductor. It is the first electric motor and its operation was demonstrated back in 1821 at the Royal Institution in London.

