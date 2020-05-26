Last Updated:

‘What Is This Sorcery’: DIY Homopolar Motor Leaves Cat Amused; Watch

A ‘fun physics’ video of a DIY homopolar motor amusing a cat has taken the internet by storm. Internet users ask, "What is this sorcery".

A ‘fun physics’ video of a homopolar motor amusing a cat has taken the internet by storm. While taking to Twitter, World of Engineering shared the video of a DIY homopolar motor. In the video, one can see a person placing conducting wire on an AA battery after which the wire starts moving in a circular motion. In the 19-second video, once also see the little homopolar motor leaving a cat amused as that furry animal can not stop looking at the motor. 

Netizens amused by the phenomenon

The video shared on May 25 has already been viewed nearly 1.8 million times. With more than 70,000 likes, the short clip has also received hundreds of comments. While some were amused to see the homopolar motor, others couldn’t get over cats ‘amused’ reaction. One internet user also said, “The added kitty is a nice touch”. “That cat looks like he thinks he's doing it,” added another. 

A homopolar motor is driven by Lorentz force. When one places an electrified conductor in a magnetic field that runs perpendicular to it, it generates torque and moves the conductor. It is the first electric motor and its operation was demonstrated back in 1821 at the Royal Institution in London. 

