Video: Ostrich Photobombs Spanish Politician During Live Broadcast

A hilarious video of a politician being photobombed by an ostrich while giving a statement on live TV has taken the internet by storm. The incident occurred when Miguel Angel Revilla, the President of Cantabria in northern Spain, visited Cabarceno Natural Park zoo to announced the reopening. While Revilla was speaking to the reporters, the inquisitive bird decided to pop up over his shoulder and check out what was going on.

Revilla was completely oblivious to the bird and he continued speaking to the cameras about the reopening, while the bird was filmed gawking at the crowd and opening and closing its mouth. The hilarious clip has now gone viral as internet users can’t stop laughing. Shared on several social media platform, a Twitter user also posted the video with a caption, “The Ostrich's face when Miguel Ángel Revilla, President of Cantabria, Spain, says that the virus is here to stay. What a gem! Hahaha”.

La cara del Avestruz cuando dice Miguel Ángel Revilla, Presidente de Cantabria, España, que el virus llegó para quedarse . Qué joya ! Jajaja pic.twitter.com/70lkdCovH7 — CLAUDIA es CLAUDIA (@panaclo) May 23, 2020

‘Simpsons predicted it’

While the video of the incident amused several internet users, Revilla also took to Facebook and shared a screenshot of Homer Simpson in a very similar situation. In the photo, an ostrich can also be seen behind Homer. Revilla in the caption wrote, “The Simpsons predicted it”.

Meanwhile, Revilla, while peaking to the reporters, said that the reaping of Cabarceno Natural Park zoo in the town of Cabarceno is one more step toward the reopening of the economy once the 'pandemic is controlled’. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on May 23 that the country will reopen its borders to tourists and 'reactivate' the industry in July as COVID-19 cases continue to see a fall in the country.

In a dual announcement marking another level of ease to the strict lockdown, Sanchez said that Spain's top football division will also resume practice in June. Meanwhile, until now Spain has confirmed at least 235,400 cases of coronavirus infections with 26,834 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University tally.

