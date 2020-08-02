Cat Guides Her Human Home Thinking He Is Lost, Netizens Say 'pets Are Godsend'

An adorable video shows a pet cat guiding her hooman home after she thinks he is lost. Shared on Reddit by a user who goes by the name if ‘awee’ the video shows the loving pet perfectly guiding her companion to the safety of their home. In the caption, he revealed that it was the cat who thought he was lost and was guiding him back.

The video start by showing the furry animal in a backdrop of wilderness. As the video progresses, the white coloured cat, with spots of black and brown could be seen ‘guiding; its hooman . The little over one-minute video shows, the cat carefully treading its path in the forest while making sure, the hooman is following her.

'Pets are the best'

Since shared, the video of the ‘guide kitty’ has won everybody’s heart and has received over 1.2 lakh upvotes and nearly 1,500 comments. One user wrote,“Aww, the way she keeps looking back to make sure you’re still following” while another wrote, “This is why pets are a godsend, they really just be helping out”. "We second that claim. Pets are the best.” wrote another”. “My cat does this every day but only showing me how to get to the kitchen so I can feed him,“ wrote a fourth.

Recently, another video showing the pet-parent relationship won the hearts of thousands. The video of a man rehearsing classical tunes with his dog has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Facebook on July 30, in the clip one can hear the pooch, Zoe, trying to make the same tunes as his pet-parent in the ‘beautiful’ vocal ‘training session’.

