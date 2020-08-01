Image Of A Dog Hiding In Bedroom Leaves Netizens Puzzled. Can You Spot It?

An image which was posted on Reddit on July 29 has catched the eye of netizens. The image shows a clumsy bed with messy bed sheets and pillows. It has been shared with the caption, “I was frantically looking for my dog for 10 minutes”.

The 'sneaky' dog

The image shows a bedroom and a dog that is hiding. If you have an eye for puzzles or you enjoy solving riddles, you might be able to spot the dog then but if not then try looking for a little nose poking out from under the covers around the bed area. The image has managed to get 20.9K upvotes and 360 comments.

Netizens bombarded the comment section to solve the mystery. While some termed the dog as the 'Sneaky snooty' other said the dog was a 'hooty tooty disco cutie'. There are few people who are in complete awe of the dog and are commenting, 'Awww the little cute nose!'. Few also think that the dog is looking super confy and should not be disturbed.

Few days back another video went viral showing a dog reuniting with its owner. In the 24-second long video, a man, apparently homeless, was seen meeting with his dog after a couple of weeks. The heartwarming reunion, which is reportedly from September last year went viral on social media again after Indian Forest Serive official Susanta Nanda shared it with his followers. Before this, a twitter thread went viral featuring two images of a dog. The first image included an emoji giving an expression and the second image included a dog replicating the emoji. The twitter thread managed to gather 3.7K likes and 918 Retweets.

