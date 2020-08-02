Dog Rehearsing Classical Tunes With Pet-parent Goes Viral On The Internet; Watch Here

A mind-blowing video of a man rehearsing classical tunes with his dog has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Facebook on July 30, in the clip one can hear the pooch, Zoe, trying to make the same tunes as his pet-parent in the ‘beautiful’ vocal ‘training session’.

Since shared, the clip has garnered nearly 23,000 reactions with a volley of comments. While some netizens couldn’t control their laughter, others just tagged their mates and dropped laugh out loud emojis. One internet user wrote, “Indian Idol bhejo isko”. Another added, “I LOVE THIS. SO BEAUTIFUL!”.

‘The howl sisters’

This is however not the first time that the duo practiced their classical tunes. A while back, the pet parent also shared another video in which Zeo was heard singing. Shared on Instagram, the caption of the post read, "When we are not discussing politics, Zoe and I do a bit of singing. Presenting to you Snoop Dog and Sabertooth - together we are the Howl Sisters. (Lyrics Thoda gadbad, but Zoe got it right)”

