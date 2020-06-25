Cat Hilariously Plays With ‘pet Cat’ Using Fishing Rod, Netizens In Splits

While cats are renowned for selective socialism with other pets in the family, comical footage of one such cat fishing with a rod and playing with the other has triggered laughter on the internet. Nearly 8 seconds long clip was shared on Twitter by the page Welcome to Nature and was captioned as when the pet cats have a cat to play with. Viewed over 42.5k times, the internet found the two cats amusing and “brilliant", while calling the first kitty as “clever” as it lies on the floor comfortably and funs around with its similar-looking companion.

The brown feline siblings seem to have discovered their favourite past time activity amid the quarantine within the confinement of their home premises—that’s fishing. Holding a fishing rod in paws, the first cat can be seen lying on the carpet and swinging its furry tail as it reels down the bait from the fishing rod which seemingly has a fat fish or a cockroach hooked to it.

The other cat desperately jumps in an attempt to grab the critter wobbling back and forth as it constantly fails to retrieve the delicious food. It can be seen that the other cat cleverly pulls up the reel the moment its sibling is “almost there”. The internet users poured in a slew of laughter emojis and heart at the two kitties as they relax and play together a fun game to watch.

When you get your cat a pet cat. pic.twitter.com/hzak2VyXPy — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) June 24, 2020

Netizens call video 'best thing to watch'

“The best thing I've seen for today! Love it,” wrote a commenter on the video. “That's why I love them,” wrote one tother individual, laughing. “Like in Neopets when you could get a petpet or a petpetpet... I miss those days,” wrote another, jokingly.” That’s too good,” said the third, while a fourth agreed saying, “it’s hilarious”. “Is this even possible, unbelievable,” said a fifth user, astonished.

Love this. 💯😂😂😂 — Mark @Black Lives Matter (@Cloudx2o) June 24, 2020

No way? Seriously? If that is real, it is so cool!!! I love it!! — anna b cide (@cider_b) June 24, 2020

that's why I love'em....🤣🤣🤣🤣 — ♠️♥️🥁Baby Yoda's sitter extraordinaire👑♦️♣️ (@jewellthief82) June 24, 2020

Lol!😂 — Virtuous Lovely Senzo Not so Ariana🌶️🌸☂️ (@Hanijiyiyijijj) June 24, 2020

That’s too good. 😂 — Barb M (@barb2ski) June 25, 2020

😺😺😺😼 — Paul Limbert (@bladegeek55) June 25, 2020

