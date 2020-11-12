Video: Scared Cat Clings Onto Man Who Rescued It From A Tree, Refuses To Get Down

In a comical footage that emerged on YouTube, a 'scaredy stray cat' clung onto a man’s leg after he rescued it from on top of a tree where it had stranded itself. Shot in at a province in China, the nearly 31-second clip shows a terrified feline that refused to come down as it got in a predicament after being saved by a good samaritan. Seemingly still shocked from being stuck in a tree earlier, the cat dangled on the man’s calf gauging the height from the ground to the tree. Several others were seen crowding the site of the cat’s rescue, particularly from what is identified as the students from a university in East China.

Shared on the Chinese video platform, Weibo, the footage was reported captured near the Shandong Agricultural University in the eastern Chinese city of Tai’an by UK’s Daily Mail. The clip amassed as many as 1 million views and left the Chinese users in splits. Netizens were triggered to laughter seeing the frightened feline’s reaction as it clutched on to the guy's leg with a death grip not willing to let go, despite swaying to-and-fro mid-air. Ultimately, the good samaritan pulls the melodramatic cat off his trousers and throws it onto the crowd of animal lovers, where it makes a safe landing amid many spreading their hands to catch it.

Wrapped all four paws

According to Daily Mail’s report, the good fellow had noticed the stray feline stuck up a tree and had decided to help. But the furry feline ended up wrapping all four paws around his leg instead of descending on the ground. The footage depicts a long hilarious struggle as the cat latched onto the guy’s leg as onlookers waited for it to come down. The man even shook his leg repeatedly to signal the cat to let go of him, before eventually yanking it apart and dropping it on the ground. “Haha, it looked so cute but so helpless at the same time,” a user on Weibo commented, according to Daily Mail. The others found the cat gunny and thanked the kind man for his compassionate approach.

