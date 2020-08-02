Dog Sneaks Paw With Newlywed Couple’s Ring Photo, Netizens Say ‘touched’

In an adorable photo that a newly wedded couple captured, the presence of a pooch "not wanting to be left alone" showcasing its paw with a tiny ring on it has won hearts on the internet. Shared on twitter by a user named Shon, the adorable picture depicts an image of a newly married couple who were joined by the unexpected guest as they were posing for a photoshooot. As per a local report, Shon Washington and his husband John had wanted to take their wedding ring photo but were joined by their pet pooch Scooter.

With over 302.1k likes, the image depicts the couple’s hands placed together as they celebrate their big day and their dog Scooter rested his paw on top. Shon captioned the video, saying, the dog did not want to feel left out as they had wanted to capture their new wedding ring. The picture mesmerized the internet as several dog lovers related to the image and called it “special”. “Touching pic! We are looking at a new dog. What breed is yours?” a user wrote. “My cat does the same when I'm holding hands with my bf,” another said. “This is the cutest picture ever and also I love the tattoo,” said the third.

my husband and I tried to take pics of our rings and our dog didn’t want to feel left out???? pic.twitter.com/pAQVLEmwBo — Shon (@shonwashed) July 28, 2020

Oh you mean THIS ONE pic.twitter.com/FVYvWB1Uxj — Caitie (@asafekindofhigh) July 29, 2020

I love that this is a universal dog thing lol pic.twitter.com/Akpw0G8rv8 — mad🍯 (@michellemadj) July 29, 2020

mine said “ain’t no one wantchu bitch i gotchu ❤️” pic.twitter.com/1COUlMeFYd — vikochet (@ricochettearss) July 29, 2020

😂and still does it to this daaayyyyyy damn. Can’t even have my baby to myself 🙄 — A L ē N A 🦕 (@__theprinceee) July 29, 2020

Read: Elderly Lions In Los Angeles Euthanized Due To Declining Health, Netizens Mourn

Read: Jodhpur Restaurant's 'covid Curry' And 'mask Naan' Tickle The Internet, Netizens Love It

Together for 11 years

Washington and John have been together for 11 years as per media reports. However, only recently did the couple tied the knot and said “I do” during an online ceremony at San Francisco with family and friends present virtually online who watched the ceremony via FaceTime. While the couple had been engaged for a few years, Washington felt a sense of urgency to get married amid the coronavirus crisis. It wasn’t a quick decision, the idea to do it this summer was a spur of the moment, Washington was quoted as saying, as per a media report.

Read: From Food To Work: Compilation Of 'cat-chat' Leaves Netizens Amused

Read: Cat Bonks Head Of Companion Feline As A Warning, Netizens In Splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.