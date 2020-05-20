Cat Named Meownuel Neuer Shows Unbelievable Goalkeeping Skills, Netizens Stunned

A recent video of a cat Meownuel Neuer named after the German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer showcasing its feline athletic prowess has stunned the internet. Shared on Twitter by Chris Dixon, who is also a YouTuber, the 49-second clip shows a pet cat playing soccer amid quarantine denying its owner the pitch with agile leg reflexes and shot-stopping skills. The cat, living up to the expectation with respect to its name, can be seen playing soccer like a pro as the video is matched with ESPN matches commentary.

With over 8.1 million views, the goalie cat has become an online football sensation with its mind-blowing skills beating the opponent, stopping the soccer ball with mastery, turning the game in its favour without invoking a whistle from the referee. The black and white feline can be seen jumping in front of the goalpost attuned with the balls’ rhythm keeping its glimpse on the pitch, out-swinging the ball from the goal post. Chris wrote in the caption, that naming the kitten Meownuel was a mistake as the cat was nothing less than the "ace goalkeeper".

Read: Video Of Falcon Nesting In A Window Pane Goes Viral; Netizens Divided

Read: Cyclone Amphan: Netizens Share Incredible Pictures Ahead Of Landfall

Insane reflexes

The clip amassed nearly 64.6k retweets and 261.7k likes as users poured in a slew of comments lauding the feline’s soccer skills. Some even called it with names such as “Marc-Andre purr Stegen” and “Tim Meoward”. “How did we not say Cat Jennings?” wrote a user. “Only one goalkeeper was likened to a cat and that was Peter ‘the cat’ Bonetti who sadly passed away this year,” wrote the second user. “Sepp Maier was called "Die Katze von Anzing" (The Cat of Anzing) due to his insane reflexes. Ralf Zumdick was called "Katze" too. And those are only two German examples I know from the top of my head. I'm sure there are more in many countries,” wrote the third, drawing the comparison. “How about Tony Meowla,” suggested the fourth.

Knew naming him Meownuel Neuer was a mistake pic.twitter.com/w3MrwH5Opn — Chris Dixon (@chrismd10) May 18, 2020

What about Purrnd Leno — josh (@joshgriff808) May 18, 2020

Iker Catsillas 🙀 — Sam Jackson (@Sam_Jackson93) May 18, 2020

bro, how did we not say Cat Jennings? 😔 — Tobi Brown (@Tobjizzle) May 19, 2020

Iker catillas, jan pawblack, edwin van der purr need a mention too — mozzarella (@ons301) May 19, 2020

Gianlugi Purrfon — Michael stilling (@Soulwhistle) May 19, 2020

Don't forget Shay Kitten — Maffa (@maffa1629) May 19, 2020

Edwin van der Purr. 👍 — Pc553 (@WYP553) May 19, 2020

This one wins 😂 — Byron Ruiters🇿🇦 (@byron_ruiters) May 19, 2020

This just made ESPN BTW — Karl Eichel (@eich998) May 18, 2020

I didnt know cats played? Most of them are just seen sitting around. — Huidhonger (@CherryColaZing) May 19, 2020

Guillermo Meowchoa 😼🧤 pic.twitter.com/ZQogzE5ZBd — Antonio Diaz Medina (@Tony_DiazMed) May 19, 2020

Wheres Jan Meowblak? — . (@alex03709) May 18, 2020

José Luis FELIX Chilavert... omg that one's far fetched. — droopy (@droopy32483356) May 19, 2020

Read: Video: Norwegian Diver Takes A Dip Into Icy Water, Netizens Asks 'are You Even Human'

Read: 'My Plans Vs 2020': Netizens Share Expectation Vs Reality Memes Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.