'My Plans Vs 2020': Netizens Share Expectation Vs Reality Memes Amid Lockdown

As people are confined to their homes amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Twitter has launched expectation vs reality meme fest trending the “My Plans vs 2020” movement online. In a hilarious series of jokes and pictorial representation of how the year 2020 was dawning upon them, contrary to what they had imagined, Twitter expressed disregard for the global pandemic online.

Demonstrating how their “goals” and “plans” were in shambles, the users were forced to navigate their pain by sharing hilarious posts in response to the crisis that has taken a toll on their lives. “After seeing Iran vs the USA, Australia fire, Tsunami warnings and now the Chinese virus pandemic. My travel plans for the year 2020", wrote a user, while sharing a picture that depicted travel across the apps on the smartphone. An entrepreneur wrote, “my work goal wasn’t met by October 2019 due to unforeseen circumstances but I waited patiently and now in March 2020, I’m looking to hire 8 employees instead! My opportunity was disguised in the form of failure,” while sharing his complicated to-do list that prompted both laughter and cry emoticon reactions by several other users.

Expectations vs Reality

Several others shared comical pictures and memes to illustrate how the pandemic ruined their major life goals. “I stepped into 2020 with no plans whatsoever,” wrote a user making a laughter emoji. Many shared disappointments as in general they had planned a vacation or a tour to one of the countries abroad. With air travel suspended across all nations worldwide, they joked they’d have to lurch in the backyards instead. With colleges and universities cancelling proms, spring fairs, senior formals, commencements, and more, many students shared memes regarding whether or not they would graduate “this lifetime” that triggered laughter on social media.

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/3PyzDe6mRB — Dave Eves 🍸 (@CinemaVsDave) May 18, 2020

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/iUIfqV6eVr — 9 𝗲 3 𝗸 (@9e3k) May 18, 2020

my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/mmdDvN17op — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) May 18, 2020

My plans vs. 2020 pic.twitter.com/XWmTXCooE0 — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) May 19, 2020

Seeing all these "my plans vs 2020" tweets and realising that I said "2020 was gonna be my year" as well pic.twitter.com/lzVcdD8dIW — Callum Meredith (@CalMero96) May 19, 2020

My plans for 2020 vs what 2020 did to my plans pic.twitter.com/fF5SN2WS73 — King Joseph of Italy (@JosephT61391696) May 18, 2020

