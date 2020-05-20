Video Of Falcon Nesting In A Window Pane Goes Viral; Netizens Divided

The sudden spread of coronavirus all over the globe has forced everyone to stay inside their houses. The people have been trying to learn new skills or activities in order to keep themselves entertained during this quarantine. A number of people have also stuck to the virtual or digital world to keep themselves entertained. Twitter happens to be one of the most influential social media platforms where millions of users share things from their daily life. Some write about it where others also upload shots from their personal life. One such post that has been shared by a netizen has been a trending topic since its release. The post is about a falcon who is seen resting in the person's video. Read more to know about the viral video of a falcon.

"I found this falcon is nesting in my plant box so I started feeding her 😮😮" pic.twitter.com/I28dmIK7HE — I’m Tayyaba Waqas💞 (@TayyabaWaqas94) May 18, 2020

Viral video of a woman feeding a falcon in her window

A woman has managed to dominate the social media platform with this viral video. The video shows how a flacon has settled on the woman’s windowpane. The video also shows that the falcon has set up her nest along with her eggs. The video also shows how the falcon is not scared of humans and is fed by the woman herself. She takes small cuts of meat and feeds it to the bird with a pair of tongs. The video has gotten a lot of positive as well as a negative responses. The internet users have been divided into two halves, one stating that the video is utterly cute and adorable. On the other hand, people have also been trying to tell the woman that she is breaking an essential food cycle.

Netizens impressed

The first half of the users have been sharing their views about the viral video on the falcon. They have been giving out their opinions in the comments section of the post. Some have posted things like, “Look at her eyelashes. This is the sweetest thing”, “Beautiful! And wow, what a view”, and "You are blessed for her to nest in your window. She brings a fiery spirit with protection during a transition. She’s a reminder to plan ahead so you are prepared. TY for sharing! I hope you keep making more videos!!!”.

Look at her eyelashes. This is the sweetest thing🥺 — slsteele (@Thereal_ssteele) May 19, 2020

You are blessed for her to nest in your window. She brings a fiery spirit with protection during a transition. She’s a reminder to plan ahead so you are prepared. TY for sharing! I hope you keep making more videos!!!🔥💫 — Blackberry Jen (@Summerlove42096) May 18, 2020

Beautiful! And wow, what a view. — Andi Loveall (@ms_andiloveall) May 19, 2020

She picked the right flower box to nest in. Bless you Tayyaba — writing as Caleb Tyson (@AsWriting) May 18, 2020

No flowers in THAT box this year😂 Wow, five eggs😱

Lucky you🥰 — CarlyJA22 (@CarlyJA22) May 19, 2020

Some people warned against feeding

But others have also been stating out the cons of feeding a falcon who has started nesting on the windowpane. Users have been sharing their concerns by tweets like, “Do not feed her. Do not domesticate her. Do not make her dependent on humans. The biggest love you can show her (and all of nature) is to let her be in peace”. Their main concern has been that the bird will get used to getting all the free food for her children. This will make the bird habituated to the current luxurious lifestyle she’s living in.

Do not feed her. Do not domesticate her.

Do not make her dependent on humans.

The biggest love you can show her (and all of nature) is to let her be in peace. — ¡¡¡INDIGNADO!!! (Pero igual Yo Apruebo) (@ChileMeIndigna) May 19, 2020

It’s a wonderful thing, for sure. But if you just leave her there, she will find her own food. If you habituate her to receiving food, she will never bother teaching her fledglings, and they won’t learn to fend for themselves. Don’t feed, just observe. — FranS #RejoinEU #ElectoralReform 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇩🇪🌹 (@FranS199) May 19, 2020

This is not good. This female kestrel needs to be feeding from her partner who brings her everything she needs bones, feathers all on the carcass. This is a protected bird and you are disturbing her nest, unintentionally I know, but you are. — Kitty (@kittynightjar) May 19, 2020

