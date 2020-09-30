Good News: Cat Rescued With 'community Effort' After Being Stuck On Tree For Days

A cat named Cookie was stuck on the tree for days and has finally been rescued by a scaffolding company, tree surgeon and fire brigade. The AP Scaffolding Services took to their official Facebook handle to thank each and everyone involved in the rescue operation. The uploaded two images in the post- one image of the cat and the second image of the team who helped in saving her. The caption read, “She’s down! Thank goodness she’s safe and can now be reunited with her owners. This truly was a community effort! From the cherry pickers, tree surgeon, the fire brigade, Gavin Townsend, Ryan Chislett, Brandon Gibbs, Jaydn Jackson and Pricey’s Tree removal! Most importantly Leanne Skinner who never gave up, did everything she could and more to save the cat! We are extremely proud to have been part of this! Thank you all!”.

The rescue mission

According to a post shared on the official page of AP Scaffolding Services, in the first attempt the service put a cat trap on the top tier with some food in order to tempt her. The post further read, "Can I please request that everyone not involved in the rescue stays away at the moment. I think she is getting spooked by so many people there. Hopefully, given a quiet hour she will venture down". The service also uploaded an image on Facebook, showing the team members building the wooden structure. The caption read of the image read, "We are trying our very hardest to rescue this cat".

After getting to know about the rescue mission, netizens applauded the team. One Facebook user made a comment saying, "Well done you lot. Proper respect to you and the life you have saved. Properly well done all if you". Another person wrote, "It’s official you’re famous now just heard it on radio 2".

(Image Credits: Facebook/APScaffoldingServices)

