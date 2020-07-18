Cat Gets Startled After ‘reading A Scary Story’; Watch The Hilarious Video

Cute animal clips always tend to leave netizens heart warmed and recently a video of a cat getting startled after ‘reading a scary story’ is making rounds on several social media platforms. Shared on Reddit on July 17, the short clip shows a ‘polite’ cat pawing a Kindle and getting scared. While the caption of the post read “must be a scary story,” the clip was shared on the subreddit ‘Startled cats’.

The 13-second-long video starts with a white-and-tangerine coloured feline nibbling the edge of the Kindle. Within seconds, as the pet parent tried to move the device, the cat suddenly can be seen jumping back and getting startled. The furry feline can be seen ‘politely’ tapping on the device with its tiny paws. No matter how inquisitive the cat was, it can be seen keeping its gap from the device and sniffing and pawing it from a distance.

READ: 6-year-old Boy Who Saved His Sister From Dog Attack Gets Call From Spider-Man, Iron Man

READ: Mumbai Police Answer Question On COVID-19 Using Dialogue From 'Alice In Wonderland'

Netizens call furry feline ‘polite’

Since shared, the clip has garnered nearly 9,700 Upvotes. With several comments, while some Redditors shared a similar experience with their own cats, others were simply left with a fuzzy warm feeling after noticing the cat’s ‘smol eyes’. One internet user wrote, “I thought that my cat marks my tablet because she puts her nose and whiskers, so maybe she wants it”. Another added, “I love how he kind of carefully bats at it without claws. Very polite”.

READ: Twitterati's Hilarious Video Showing 'if Birds Had Arms' Breaks Internet; Watch

READ: Video Of Squirrel Asking For Water Leaves Netizens Heartbroken; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.