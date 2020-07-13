Bizarre! US Family Receives Voter Registration Application For Cat Who Died 12 Years Ago

In a bizarre incident, one Atlanta family recently received a voter registration application addressed to Cody Tims, a cat who died 12 years ago. While the US presidential elections are just around the corner and states are pushing to register voters, Cody’s pet parent Ron Tims was surprised to receive a mail on July 8 which was addressed to the cat. A ‘great’ cat indoor and outdoor, loved his family and neighbour, Cody was 18 years old when he passed away back in 2008, said Carol Tims.

As the incident amused the pet parents, Carol said, “There’s a huge push but if they’re trying to register cats, I’m not sure who else they’re trying to register. I’m not sure if they’re trying to register dogs, mice, snakes”.

On the other, the Secretary of State’s Office said that the application did not come from its office. The officials further added that it is possible that third-party groups might have sent the application with the name of the cat on it as they often use mailing lists to get names and addresses. The Secretary of States’s Office also added that the aforementioned groups all over the country are also targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals.

The officials said, “This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud”.

Further, the Office said that it is ‘quite sure’ that even if Cody, the cat, were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID. Meanwhile, Cody’s family jokingly said that the cat would have voted for the Democrats if it was alive and allowed to do so. The Tim’s also called Cody a ‘DemoCAT’.

(Inputs: AP)

