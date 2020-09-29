Good News: From Abandoned Cat Finding Home To Musicians Cycling For Awareness; Read More

With the pandemic taking its toll on the lives of people, many have been feeling overwhelmed with the negativity. While coronavirus updates and death toll can sometimes be upsetting, some good news at the end of the day can brighten the mood. So here are some encouraging and happy updates that not only give hope but can also prove to be a morale booster amid the gloomy times.

Abandoned cat finds loving home

A cat weighing 29 pounds, named Lasagna, finally found a family through a social media post. A local animal care team called ACCT Philly on September 25 took to their official Facebook page saying that the chunky cat has found a new home. According to the reports by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Lasagna was abandoned last week and was having trouble in finding a new home due to her excessive weight.

Lasagna the Chonky cat is grateful for all the attention she's getting! Interested in adopting and helping her get to a healthy weight? Info here: https://t.co/oRJt73DbSl Can’t adopt? Consider helping us help cats in need by donating to our Stella Fund: https://t.co/43niur6zRR pic.twitter.com/dfX2VA3qBo — ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly) September 23, 2020

Musician covers 2,500 miles on cycles to spread 'Yemen Crisis awareness'

A musician and cyclist from Chicago, named Ruben Lopez, cycled for around 2,500 miles across the United States to create awareness about the crisis in Yemen. According to UNICEF, Yemen is going through the largest humanitarian crisis in the world which requires humanitarian assistance for 24 million people. On September 25, the cyclist completed his 36 days long journey beginning from Poo Poo Point Trailhead to Pee Pee Creek. According to his comment on his own Tweet, he had tears of joy when he reached his final destination.

I can’t believe I did it. Over 2500 miles on a bicycle, 36 days ðŸ˜© LMFAO pic.twitter.com/gDGmiDUUTi — #YemenCantWait (@rubydrummr) September 27, 2020

Guests have 'Innovative Haldi Ceremony' amid COVID-19

With the coronavirus advisory in place that restricts the number of guests and mandates social distancing, a bride’s family members found an innovative method of holding a “safe” Haldi ceremony. In a post shared on Twitter by the acclaimed restauranteur Harjinder Singh Kukreja, the attendees at the ceremony can be seen using a long stick roller to apply the turmeric on the bride as a precautionary measure from the novel COVID-19. The 13 seconds footage has amused the internet as users lauded the family’s adherence to the safety protocols and hailed them for adjusting well into the “new normal”.

Innovative Haldi ceremony with Social Distancing!



This is a pre-wedding ceremony in India where Turmeric (haldi), oil & water are applied to the bride & groom by married women on the morning of the wedding. The mixture is believed to bless the couple before the wedding. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nHHYrVbOqa — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) September 28, 2020

Salty Lakes found beneath Mars’ Polar surface

On September 28, Italian scientists found that a network of salty ponds and lakes might be existing beneath Mars’ South Pole. A large buried underground lake was captured on the radar sounder on the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter and was identified by the scientists upon inspection of nearly a hundred miles coverage area.

The discovery has led to the prospect of the presence of water Mars and was published in the journal Nature Astronomy. The lake was estimated to run nearly 12 miles to 18 miles (20 kilometers to 30 kilometers) long and buried 1 mile (1.5 kilometers) beneath the polar caps.

[The potential underground salt lake reported by the Mars Express spacecraft in 2018 is located near the planet's permanent south polar ice cap. Credit: USGS Astrogeology Science Center, Arizona State University, INAF]

CrossFit acing double unders on toes inspires internet

A captivating footage of a CrossFitter acing the double under on her toes has mesmerized the internet. In a post on her Instagram handle, Vidushi Kumar, a CrossFit enthusiast, and a choreographer could be seen flaunting her athletics skills as she perfectly jumps a rope clad in a blue dress, with no shoes on, stringing the double under on toes as she rebounds higher with each jump. At one point in the slow-motion clip, she manages to retain body balance on her toes as she skips the rope to a marvelous height that virtually left the internet in gasps.

