Viral Video Shows Man's Creative Tennis Style, Impressed Netizens Call It 'new Wimbledon'

Viral videos have now become an integral part of modern entertainment. A viral video took over the internet recently, making people highly nostalgic of the sports and games which have now come to a halt. The video shows a man getting creative with his want of playing tennis, keeping in mind the coronavirus lockdown and rules.

Here is the viral video:

He deserves an award for his tennis skills during self isolation 😁#lockdowneffect after #Covid_19 😐



pic.twitter.com/W0mJWTse5c — YaSiF یَاسِفْ (@IamYasif) April 6, 2020

The video shows the man playing with a ball, which is attached to a long thread. This long thread is pressed down with the help of a brick on the ground. As the man hits the ball with a tennis racket, it shoots up. As soon as it stretches out the thread, it bounces on the ground and returns back to the man. In this way, the man can be seen enjoying his time playing tennis all alone. It is not only a nice way to entertain yourself but also will keep one fit and healthy as it can be counted as exercise. People reacted to the video and were highly impressed by the idea. Here are some tweets regarding the same:

This is the new @Wimbledon — Knitted Pies (@PieKnitted) April 6, 2020

Superb idea.... actually — Harshal D Nakwal (@Harshalnakwald) April 6, 2020

He is pkaying tennis and hitting sixes like cricket — Chandlerجٹ (@desinibaa) April 6, 2020

Thisnis genius!! — wanderer (@Angbrucan) April 6, 2020

This is not the first time that a viral video showed how to play tennis during the quarantine. Another incredibly viral video showed two men playing tennis from their windows in the beginning. They are tossed the ball to each other while keeping the bat outside the window as they are in their respective homes. Here is the video:

