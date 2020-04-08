Adorable video of dog and cat sharing a couch breaks internet

A heartwarming video of a dog snuggling beside a cat has won the hearts of people. The short video clip of the rare friendship between a dog and a cat has left netizens awestruck. The video has been doing rounds on the internet, wherein a dog gently sneaks on the couch the cat is resting on.

Adorable relationship

The 12-second-long video clip was uploaded on Reddit. In the video, a cat can be seen resting peacefully on a couch, when the dog looking for a place to rest, interrupts it's sleep. The dog gently climbs on the couch, on looking at the cat sleep and decides to snuggle against it. The whole act takes a turn when the cat wakes up and stares at the dog searching for a place to sit. Even though it seems shocked initially, but interestingly, it does not chase the dog away. Further into the video, the dog sits at the end of the pillow, snuggling just behind the cat, who keeps on looking, shocked but does not seem to mind sharing a little place with its friend.

The video has won the hearts of many, garnering over 24,100 upvotes on Reddit. Netizens were left in awe of the beautiful relationship displayed between the cat and the dog. People showered the video with appreciative comments for the duo, completely impressed with the dog's gentle move.

Netizens in awe

One redditor commented: "Yeah the cat is very gentle in this case. Even allowed the dog on the pillow.", while another commented: "I love how dogs are so gentle with cats, like they don't want to piss off cats so badly". One impressed user wrote: "Aww so adorable" and another person wrote: "What a great cat/dog relationship". There were more redditors who left comments like: "Such a good boy!!", "what a sweetheart" and "Hahah so cute. Cat’s in charge and is letting the gorgeous dog sit with him". A person commented: "They're like an old couple.", while another person wrote an imaginative conversation: "Dog-But this is my bed Cat-Do you see a cat on it , this proves it's a cat bed Dog-But it's mine Cat - Was Dog - But , but , but , but Cat - shut up and lay down but I'm not moving so find a space".

