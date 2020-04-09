Richa Chadha Quips Her Cat Jugni Has Become Introspective Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, See Pic

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha shared a rather adorable and quirky update through her social media account by claiming that her cat, whom she has named 'Jugni', has also become spiritual amid the nationwide lockdown owing to the rampant spread of the novel coronavirus in India. The actor shared a picture of her white fluffy Persian cat posing along with a self-help book by Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda.

Have a look:

Read | Ali Fazal dedicates beautiful Urdu poetry to Richa Chadha, makes her blush

The lockdown has taken a toll on the daily activities of not just the industries in the country but also the daily lives of people. In fact, Richa Chadha and her fiance actor Ali Fazal have had to postpone their wedding due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India. They have reportedly shifted their impending nuptials for later this year when the conditions around the globe would be better than they are now.

Read | Richa Chadha was 'depressed' during first week of lockdown, says, 'It gave me anxiety'

Earlier this week, on the occasion of World Health Day, Richa had shared a post about mental health and how the first week of lockdown and the news of the coronavirus crisis had taken the form of anxiety for her. She pledged to meditate everyday and resort to comedy for alleviating the stress from her mind as well as advised her followers to do the same.

Have a look:

Read | On World Health Day, Richa Chadha opens up about her anxiety issues and ways to tackle it

What's next for Richa Chadha?

As mentioned in a report published by leading news daily, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are currently gearing up for the next installment of the hit franchise, Fukrey. Reportedly, the makers of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are currently on the scripting stage of the much-awaited movie. Reportedly, as soon as the Coronavirus situation calms down in India, they shall start shooting for the film.

Read | Richa Chadha encourages people to break free from the chains of social media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.