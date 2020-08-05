Good News: Man Buys Birds To Set Them Free, Netizens Applaud The Gesture

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has brought misery and pain to everyone, even a small act of kindness can brighten up anybody’s day. One such incident was caught on camera. In the unique instance, a man bought birds just to set the wild creatures free and netizens termed him a “hero.”

In a rare act of compassion, a video of which has now gone viral, a person can be seen buying birds just to set them free. The heartfelt story of kindness naturally received thousands of messages of love for the sweet gesture on display.

The video, which features the man buying birds from a seller on the road and setting them free, was shared on Twitter by a senior government official named Dayanand Kamble. The man, who won a million hearts with his generosity, can be seen taking birds one at a time and setting them free. Taking to Twitter, Kamble shared the video and wrote, “Freedom is being You...Without anyone's Permission..!”

Freedom is being You...

Without anyone's Permission..! pic.twitter.com/VJMZqJIFQX — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) August 3, 2020

Read: Good News: Temple Feeds Stray Dogs; Rappers Compose 'COVID-19 Anthem'; 5 Uplifting Stories

Read: US Boy, Who Saved His Sister From Dog Attack & Got 90 Stitches, Celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Netizens praise man for selfless act of kindness

Not just Kamble, but netizens too were impressed by the man and lauded him for his selfless act.

Real Hero 👌 — Salman Ahsan (@ahsansalman345) August 3, 2020

God bless this man — Manju Chauhan ..Indian Painting Artist (@Manjuarun98) August 3, 2020

Wonderful😀 to see this random gesture https://t.co/9VjGQ9Euvo — Viki (@vikram07000) August 3, 2020

Great Man — Arvind Negi (@ArvindN52819614) August 3, 2020

While there have been several incidents where humans have wished to cage the wild creatures, some instances have also grabbed eyeballs where people have set birds free, or fed them selflessly without wanting to tame them. A lot of such incidents have gone viral with clips of people feeding hungry animals or helping injured birds, and it's always refreshing to see such selfless deeds.

Read: Good News: Temple Feeds Milk Collected During Rituals To Stray Dogs, Video Wins Internet

Read: Mumbai: Shop Owner Gives Shelter To Street Dog During Rain, Netizens Laud His Kindness

(Image credit: Wildlifeclup's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.