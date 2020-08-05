Restaurant Owner’s Son Imitates Dad Well In Chopping Skills, Netizens All Hearts

An adorable footage of a restaurant owner beaming with pride at his son’s culinary skills after he gives one round of demonstration of how to finely chop tomatoes has amused the internet. Shared on Twitter by a page Men’s Corner, the 48-second clip has resurfaced and was shared earlier by the restaurant Bisirici Kebap in Gaziantep in Turkey on its official Instagram page. It was also shared by a popular Turkish singer-songwriter Ferhat Gocer where it amassed a slew of reactions. The footage was captioned as saying that the father Abdullah Apuhan was proud of his son Abdussamed’s knife skills in the kitchen and it was, indeed, a moment to behold.

As the clip begins, the dad can be seen standing near the restaurant’s worktop with a knife and a ton of tomatoes. With confidence, he takes one tomato at a time and finely chops them into tiny bits of pieces, artistically and smoothly, while the son watches and learns. After he’s done, he signals his child to try his hands at the skill. The young boy speedily cuts the vegetable, imitating his father without hesitation as he copies his dad’s precise technique accurately. Clad in his chef’s apron, the young boy replicates his dad without disappointing him. The father, clearly impressed, smiles as he effortlessly chops all the tomatoes kept on the counter. He then pulls his son into an embrace and kisses his forehead.

Budding chef and responsible dad

Internet hearts the budding chef and his responsible dad and the duos’ bonding moment over some kitchen learning. Video initially posted on the restaurant's Instagram page garnered over 390,000 views after it was shared on December 22. On Twitter, the footage once again impressed the viewers as users lauded the little boy for not upsetting his father. It gained 311.4k views so far. “I can't wait till my boys are older and I can share my talents with them and then be proud of the learning too. Don't get me wrong, I'm so proud of them every day already but I know that pride will increase the more they learn and grow,” a user commented.

Omg, were they cutting onions? Because I’m in tears! That was incredible! So simple yet so sweet. — Stephanie Santana (@StephanieDeann7) August 5, 2020

You can see the proudness of the father. pic.twitter.com/Svvasn1JFN — Men's Corner (@Mens_Corner_) August 3, 2020

I could do that, as long as you don't mind a few fingertips in there for extra flavor — Maue (@mikemaue1) August 3, 2020

It’s knowing you taught him something and he’ll probably be better at it than you. — Arganaut (@Arganaut) August 5, 2020

Great cutting skills but the culinary arts can get old it's cool but damn is it hard to live a normal life. — Rockâ_1991 (@_dandraco91) August 4, 2020

Practising for later life. — BuckoBill 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@BucklanderBill) August 3, 2020

I thought it was not gonna end good for one of them, Father n Son👏 — Skhumbanator (@Skhumbanator5) August 5, 2020

