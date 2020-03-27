Video Of A Cat Wondering About Owner's Magician Skills Has Impressed Redditors

A video of a cat wondering about its owner's skills standing beside the table as he shows some magic tricks has intrigued the Redditors. The 40-second long clip was posted by a user on Reddit, where a cat can be seen patiently waiting as the boy flashes a card in his hand, he then pretends to hurl it across the dining table as the cat looks around for the card in amazement. He, however, has held the card in his hand. He then takes his feline by surprise by revealing the same card that the cat had been desperately searching for in his hand. Although, it’s the cat’s humorous reaction to the trick that has sparked jitters of laughter among the users online.

Cats fetch, it's natural instinct

Gaping wide-eyed at its owner, the cat can be seen wearing funny expression. Redditors called the cat “cute” and “quite expressive” as they slewed reactions on the video. The clip hoarded over 1.9k upvotes, almost 97 percent, and 115 comments. The Redditors started discussing the cat’s mindset saying it was perhaps aware the owner hadn’t thrown the card away, or it would go fetch, the cats had a natural instinct to do that. Another user commented that his cat intercepted objects mid-air, the effective physics calculations and athleticism the cats could achieve naturally was quite impressive.

”I can literally have nothing in my hand, show the cat I have nothing, fake a throw, and my cat will chase after it,” wrote a user disagreeing to the other two owners, citing a different opinion. “I can put a tortilla chip down directly in front of my cat and the cat will still follow my hand as though the chip is still in it,” agreed another. Some users commented on the cat’s looks saying that they loved its confused eyes and the innocent ear flick.

