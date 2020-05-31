Video Of Man Playing Hilarious Prank On Woman Leaves Netizens In Splits

With coronavirus lockdown in place in most parts of the world, there is still not much a person can do while confined inside four walls of the home. However, people have become more active on social media where they have been uploading content regularly and sometimes it's just too much to digest. Recently, a video went viral on social media where a man can be seen playing a hilarious prank on a woman and it is making netizens laugh out their lungs.

Egg prank

In the video, the man asks the woman to play a game with him where she needs to hit ping-pong balls with her head and must aim to put them in a glass. When the game begins, the man starts throwing the balls one by one towards the woman who tries her best to aim for the glass. The game goes on until the man decides to throw an egg instead of a ball that the woman takes directly on her head. The prank makes the woman furious who then starts throwing things on the man in anger.

The video was shared by Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka on May 30 and it has since garnered more than 24,000 views and over 1,300 likes. Netizens are going crazy about the video with some calling it the best thing to watch amid quarantine. A user named Mahesh wrote, "Nice way to make someone Shampooing hair." The same prank was played by Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr on his son recently.

Really the best video in this quarantine time 😃😃😁😁 — Avinash (@IamAvi93) May 30, 2020

Every action there is reaction.... — sarathnag@gmail.com (@sarathnagbrp) May 30, 2020

Indian men should never try this game in current situation...

Khana nhi milega...😬🤭 — Digvijay Sharma (@connectdigvijay) May 30, 2020

Language was not at all a problem to understand...🤣😂😂😂 — Subba Rao🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@yessirtns) May 30, 2020

😂🤣this video will be viral, but he will have some bad days, maybe Lil bit more than expected. — venkatesh yedureswarapu (@dh_venkatesh) May 30, 2020

