Video: Birds Help Owner Open A Packet Of Tea, Netizens Say 'most Beautiful Thing Ever'

A video of a lovebird helping a human open the packet of a tea while it rests in the drawer has amused the internet. The 20-second clip was posted on Reddit as of May 29 under the subreddit ‘animals being bros’ that depicts how the bird stumped the challenge by pecking holes in the wrapper eventually splitting it open in a genius trait. Captioned as “Good bird helps human open package”, the clip garnered over 50.7k upvotes.

In the footage, a lady walks near the drawer and can be heard saying to her bird pet, “Hi. Moma needs some tea. Will you help me open it?. She then offers the bird a packet of Oregon Chai Vanilla Latte Mix, which the bird starts to pierce with its sharp beak, jutting holes then carefully tearing across the seal. The woman can then be heard thanking the obedient and helpful bird for assistance as the pet happily sprints inside of the drawer once again.

Letter opener from "The Flintstones"

“It’s the letter opener from the Flinstones,” wrote a user, jokingly. “It was our drawer for tin foil, cling wrap, sandwich bags, etc. until Maui took it over. Now it's her play drawer with toys and a hideout. She's fun!” wrote the second. “Does the bird live in the drawer?” asked a user confused, to which the other replied, “My African grey has her own nightstand. The drawer on top with the double drawer on the bottom. It has been excavated over the years and that is where she takes her mid-day naps.” The lady also answered on the thread saying, “No, she has a cage that she sleeps in and another larger one when we cage her during the day. This drawer is just a play drawer for her that has toys in it.”

