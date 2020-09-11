Jonty Rhodes Named As Sweden National Team's Coach, Will Relocate Post IPL 2020

Jonty Rhodes, who currently serves as the fielding coach for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), is set to relocate to Sweden post his IPL 2020 assignment in the UAE. The Swedish Cricket Board took to Twitter to announce that it plans to invest in junior cricket, high-performance training and growth of the sport in the country. The appointment of Jonty Rhodes as their head coach is a step the federation has taken to achieve those objectives.

BREAKING NEWS!

Swedish Cricket Federation to invest in junior cricket, high performance & growth through the appointment of South African cricket great, Jonty Rhodes as head coach.

Read more here: https://t.co/FNZvpwyz4k pic.twitter.com/5qhRk00VUw — Cricket Sweden 🏏 (@Swedish_Cricket) September 10, 2020

The South African legend, in an official release, expressed his excitement of relocating to Sweden along with his family to explore and work with the Swedish cricket community. Jonty Rhodes also added how the opportunity knocked on his door at the right time and he feels grateful to be appointed as the country's new head coach. The chairman of the Swedish Cricket Federation, on Jonty Rhodes' appointment, spoke about building a transparent and sustainable platform for the nation's up-and-coming cricketers in order to move up in the international cricket rankings. The veteran is likely to relocate to Sweden in mid-November.

Sweden Cricket will look to make the most of the vast and diverse experience that Jonty Rhodes brings to the table. His stint as the fielding coach for South African national side along with various endeavours in franchise-based cricket with teams like Mumbai Indians and KXIP add further value to his prolific cricket career. Jonty Rhodes also has been an assistant coach for the Kenyan cricket team in the past,

Rhodes Sweden coach assignment to come after KXIP stint in IPL 2020

Known to be a marvellous fielder during his playing days, Jonty Rhodes has been the go-to person for franchises in IPL when it comes to appointing a fielding coach. The former South African player is currently in the UAE with the KXIP contingent as the side's fielding coach. The team has commenced their training ahead of the IPL 2020 and Jonty Rhodes also has begun his work as the fielding coach for KXIP by identifying players like Mohammed Shami and making them better fielders for the IPL 2020. According to the recently announced KXIP schedule, they will be taking on the Delhi Capitals in their opening IPL 2020 fixture on September 20.

KXIP squad for IPL 2020

KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tanjinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel, Sheldon Cottrell, Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Image Source: Jonty Rhodes Instagram / Cricket Sweden Twitter