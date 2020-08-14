Adorable Video Of Little Girl Teaching Her Cats Goes Viral, Netizens Dub It 'Kittergarten'

An adorable video of a little girl teaching a class of unique students has gone viral on social media. In the video, the girl can be seen holding a piece of chalk and addressing two cats sitting on little plastic chairs as she scribbles something on the board behind her.

Amazingly the cats in the video seem to be engrossed in the ‘lesson’ and sit eerily similar to humans with their front paws on the table in front of them. The table also appears to have some blank paper and pencils for the cats to 'take notes' during their class.

Take a look at the video below:

Cat Class pic.twitter.com/StmsqHLnZH — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) August 13, 2020

The video was uploaded to Twitter by 'Welcome to Nature' handle on August 13 and has already accumulated more than 80,000 views and 6,000 likes with over 1,000 retweets. Netizens cannot help but adore the video and many users dropped some delightful comments on the post; take a look at them here:

Cats are playing the role because they know they will have a chance to end up stars on the social networks. pic.twitter.com/AZXLgQHLWp — cimaises (@geofdan1234) August 13, 2020

I think one of the marked cat is #Backbencher 😂😝

Not interested at all 😛 😽😹 pic.twitter.com/S0UHRlfiV7 — Icicle (@shisherganth) August 13, 2020

Cat 1: What have you gotten us into?

Cat 2: I don't know. I thought when she set out the table and plopped us into our seats, we were going to have dinner! — empty space (@Empty00Space) August 13, 2020

Reminded me of Tom teaching the younger cat pic.twitter.com/lt6lUCps7x — Shubham Haldankar (@ShubhamHaldank9) August 13, 2020

HOW does she induce those two cats to just sit upright and watch her? Ain't natcheral... — Damon Hill (@DamonHi86637676) August 13, 2020

Cannot what is more adorable- the kid pretending to be the teacher or the cats pretending to be the students! ❤️👌 — Queen_Bee_Stings 🇮🇳 (@wakeupbeforend) August 13, 2020

How them cats just sitting still like that!? She's Hypnotist!! — 𝕭𝖑𝖚𝖊𝖂𝖆𝖛𝖊 𝕾𝖆𝖎𝖑𝖔𝖗🗽⚓🇺🇸🇯🇲 (@Blue__Sailor) August 13, 2020

