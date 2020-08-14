Last Updated:

Adorable Video Of Little Girl Teaching Her Cats Goes Viral, Netizens Dub It 'Kittergarten'

Amazingly the cats in the video seem to be engrossed in the ‘lesson’ and sit eerily similar to humans with their front paws on the table in front of them.

Written By
Shubham Bose
Video of cats being taught by little girl wins hearts

An adorable video of a little girl teaching a class of unique students has gone viral on social media. In the video, the girl can be seen holding a piece of chalk and addressing two cats sitting on little plastic chairs as she scribbles something on the board behind her.

Amazingly the cats in the video seem to be engrossed in the ‘lesson’ and sit eerily similar to humans with their front paws on the table in front of them. The table also appears to have some blank paper and pencils for the cats to 'take notes' during their class.

Take a look at the video below:

Cat-Class

The video was uploaded to Twitter by 'Welcome to Nature' handle on August 13 and has already accumulated more than 80,000 views and 6,000 likes with over 1,000 retweets. Netizens cannot help but adore the video and many users dropped some delightful comments on the post; take a look at them here:

Read: High-tech Litter Box Leaves Cats And Netizens Confused; Watch Video

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Shares A Picture Of Cats And Has The Sweetest Nickname For Them

Read: Justin Bieber Loves Cats And These Posts Are Proof; See Pics

Read: Ex-NASA Engineer's Bizarre 'Human Blood Vs Fish Blood' Experiment On Sharks Goes Viral

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all