Video Of Cats Getting Startled Makes Netizens Guess The Reason | Watch

A very enduring video was shared on Reddit, wherein a group of cats could be seen sitting together peacefully. However, something strange happens to overtake one of the cats that startle her to such an extent that she is forced to jump off the bed. The cat leaping off the bed was rather unexpected and shocking, as there was absolutely no sign of an obstruction surrounding them.

'Startled Cats'

The video of the cats sitting peacefully was shared on Reddit aptly titled, 'Not even sure what startled her'. In the video, the cats that appear to be sitting on a bed in utter peace and togetherness, one of them after a few seconds, gets shocked and startled, out of the blue. Throughout the nearly ten-second-long video, there is no sign of any external force or noise that probably would have startled the cat. The sight, however, looks rather spooky, because of the way the cat suddenly jumped off without any barrier.

Since posted, the Reddit video has garnered over 6,500 upvotes and a good deal of comments, nearly 70. The reason behind the cat jumping could not have been solved, thanks to the 'cat whisperers' on Reddit, who came to the rescue. Users took to explaining and discussing reasons behind what possibly might have spooked the cat while others continued to sit in peace.

Netizens' amused

While users on Reddit have been used by the amazing cat video, netizens on Twitter have also, time and again shared instances of cats getting startled for no reason at all. Cats are indeed adorable, but also happen to be one of the most mysterious animals. People adore them, even when they get startled, creeping out the other person.

Cat startled by unusually nice weather. pic.twitter.com/TZr3BMbU3Q — Taz Wake (@tazwake) March 25, 2020

just want to share these pics of my cat's reaction looking startled by the sudden noise she heard while she was in the middle of her sleep pspspspsps 😆😂 pic.twitter.com/D3QdW8ukB0 — jem. | self portrait (@byunicafe) March 27, 2020

Mom:"Lingling, that whistle could cause the Startled Cat Reaction."

Lingling:????

Mom:"This reaction. pic.twitter.com/m3Od1W9NOy — Kay Petty (@LinglingDemocat) March 25, 2020

My cat just saw his reflection in the fire place. He is now quite startled. — Carson (@c_m_crawford) March 23, 2020

