The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Guess The Bank Names: Answers To Super-fun Whatsapp Puzzle

What’s Viral

Have you been receiving tough WhatsApp puzzles and don't know the answers to it? Read ahead to know the answer to the puzzle 'Guess the bank names'.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
guess the bank names

Whatsapp puzzles have been doing rounds on the internet, helping people to kill time while being home due to the lockdown. A new puzzle that has been going around is this Guess the Bank Names puzzle. This puzzle is made using different emojis and one is supposed to guess the correct name of the bank. If you happen to get stuck while guessing the answer, read below for the answers. 

guess the bank names guess the bank names whatsapp puzzle whatsapp puzzle answers guess the bank names emoji,guess the bank names guess the bank names whatsapp puzzle whatsapp puzzle answers guess the bank names emojiguess the bank names guess the bank names whatsapp puzzle whatsapp puzzle answers guess the bank names emoji

Guess the Banks Names Whatsapp puzzle

Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres Struggles With A 4000 Piece Puzzle, Entertains Her Fans From Home; Watch

Also Read: Here's A Fun Word-based Puzzle To Solve During The COVID-19 Lockdown

  1) 👁🌊👁🌊👁 Bank

  • ICICI Bank

  2) 🚗 u r 🌱👀 Bank

  • Karur and vaishya Bank

  3) 👁👊🐝👁 Bank

  • IDBI Bank

  4) 👀 d 🐱 Bank

  • Syndicate Bank

  5) 🐎🐕🐠🐱 Bank

  • Hongkong and Shanghai

  6) ✅🐝👁 Bank

  • Yes Bank

  7) 💯th 🇮🇳 Bank

  •  Saurashtra Bank

  8) 🇮🇳🤑🌊 Bank

  • Indian Overseas Bank

  9) ✅🐝☕ Bank

  • SBT Bank

10) 👳🇮🇳 Bank

  • Punjab National Bank

11) 🐝😵🐝 Bank

  • Bank of Baroda

12) 🐜 r a   Bank

  • Canara Bank

13) 💰👩 Bank

  • Dhanlaxmi Bank

14) ⛪ 🇸🇾  Bank

  • Catholic Syrian bank

15) 💯 💴 Bank

  • Centurian bank

These WhatsApp puzzles can help you kill time during quarantine and also help you indulge in some fun activity. This is also one of the best ways to keep the cells in your brain active and acknowledge some useful information. 

The Pandemic Coronavirus has affected several people worldwide and killed nearly many across the globe. The United States of America has been highly affected due to this Pandemic with over 1 lakh people being confirmed with the virus and nearly a thousand people killed. Italy is the second country which has been highly affected by the Coronavirus. 

In India, nearly 873 people have reportedly been affected due to the Pandemic Coronavirus and nearly 19 people have been declared dead due to it, as per the latest reports. PM Narendra Modi has declared the country to be locked down till April 21, with allowance for essential commodities and medical shops to run. 

Also Read: What Is Have You Ever Bingo Challenge On Instagram? Check Out

Also Read: Ants In My Pants: Answers To The Popular Whatsapp Puzzle That Has Been Doing Rounds

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
TRUMP IGNORES SOCIAL DISTANCING
Kamal Haasan
HAASAN ISSUES CLARIFICATION
Putin
PUTIN'S YELLOW HAZMAT SUIT
COVID-19
RAMDAS ATHWALE DAY 4 OF LOCKDOWN
COVID-19
RESPONSE 'STEP-BY-STEP': SANYAL
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE