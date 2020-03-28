Guess The Bank Names: Answers To Super-fun Whatsapp Puzzle

Whatsapp puzzles have been doing rounds on the internet, helping people to kill time while being home due to the lockdown. A new puzzle that has been going around is this Guess the Bank Names puzzle. This puzzle is made using different emojis and one is supposed to guess the correct name of the bank. If you happen to get stuck while guessing the answer, read below for the answers.

Guess the Banks Names Whatsapp puzzle

1) 👁🌊👁🌊👁 Bank

ICICI Bank

2) 🚗 u r 🌱👀 Bank

Karur and vaishya Bank

3) 👁👊🐝👁 Bank

IDBI Bank

4) 👀 d 🐱 Bank

Syndicate Bank

5) 🐎🐕🐠🐱 Bank

Hongkong and Shanghai

6) ✅🐝👁 Bank

Yes Bank

7) 💯th 🇮🇳 Bank

Saurashtra Bank

8) 🇮🇳🤑🌊 Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

9) ✅🐝☕ Bank

SBT Bank

10) 👳🇮🇳 Bank

Punjab National Bank

11) 🐝😵🐝 Bank

Bank of Baroda

12) 🐜 r a Bank

Canara Bank

13) 💰👩 Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank

14) ⛪ 🇸🇾 Bank

Catholic Syrian bank

15) 💯 💴 Bank

Centurian bank

These WhatsApp puzzles can help you kill time during quarantine and also help you indulge in some fun activity. This is also one of the best ways to keep the cells in your brain active and acknowledge some useful information.

The Pandemic Coronavirus has affected several people worldwide and killed nearly many across the globe. The United States of America has been highly affected due to this Pandemic with over 1 lakh people being confirmed with the virus and nearly a thousand people killed. Italy is the second country which has been highly affected by the Coronavirus.

In India, nearly 873 people have reportedly been affected due to the Pandemic Coronavirus and nearly 19 people have been declared dead due to it, as per the latest reports. PM Narendra Modi has declared the country to be locked down till April 21, with allowance for essential commodities and medical shops to run.

