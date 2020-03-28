Here's A Fun Word-based Puzzle To Solve During The COVID-19 Lockdown

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, everyone in the country is currently in self-isolation inside their homes. With everything shut down, most people will barely have anything to do in their free time. That is why some people on Whatsapp and social media have been sharing several puzzles with their friends and family.

These puzzles can help you stay sharp and active during the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, many of these puzzles test your creativity and force you to think hard. Here is the 'same letter is missing three times' puzzle that you can solve during your free time.

Also Read | Ellen DeGeneres struggles with a 4000 piece puzzle, entertains her fans from home; Watch

The same letter is missing three times in each word below; fill the blanks to find the real word

In this puzzle, three letters have been removed from each word. However, each of the missing letters is the same. To solve the puzzle, you have to find out the one missing letter that will fill all three spots to give you a complete word.

M _ L _ RI _ DI _ MI _ _ _ INI _ U _ A _ TE _ _ A BA _ _ A _ E R _ L _ AS _ _ U _ _ IES A _ _ RAC _ CHA _ _ I _ _ AXI _U _

Also Read | GK Questions March 27, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Cannot find the missing letters? Check the right answers down below

Malaria - Missing letter 'L' Dismiss - Missing letter 'S' Minimum - Missing letter 'M' Antenna - Missing letter 'N' Baggage - Missing letter 'G' Release - Missing letter 'E' Puppies - Missing letter 'P' Attract - Missing letter 'T' Chassis - Missing letter 'S' Maximum - MIssing letter 'M'

Also Read | Name the Country Quiz to play at home while quarantining amid COVID-19 lockdown

Did you manage to guess all the right letters? This quiz will not only help improve your English skills and sharpen your wit but it will also help you stay calm and collected during the coronavirus pandemic. Try to solve the puzzle yourself and only look at the answers when you want to verify your own answers.

Also Read | British puzzle releases 'Where's Wally?' coronavirus edition

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.