Caught On Cam: Delivery Driver Steals Package After Taking Pic To Prove It Was Delivered

A food delivery executive was captured stealing a package after clicking a picture to prove the order was delivered. The incident took place in the United States, where online delivery service companies have introduced a new way of delivering packages amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A delivery executive nowadays drops the package at the front door of the customer to avoid close contact and then click a picture to prove the item was delivered.

Delivering to self?

The footage is now going viral on social media that shows a delivery executive taking a picture of the package to prove it was delivered before taking off with the order. The delivery executive, a girl, did not realise that there was a CCTV camera at the front door, capturing her inappropriate behaviour. The footage shows the executive arriving with a package and then keeping it at the front door. She then moves a few steps away to click the picture before picking up the order and then leaving the place.

According to LADbible, the video of the delivery driver stealing the package was shared by a TikTok user named @barbeed0ll, who captioned it saying, "Did you think cameras didn't exist?? Hope DoorDash fires you." DoorDash is an American online food delivery service, whose executive the delivery driver was. As per LADbible, the company has initiated action against the executive and will allegedly remove her from the platform.

The TikTok user who failed to get her food delivery is yet to receive any update from DoorDash about her complaint but a company spokesperson has told that they will be contacting her soon. Netizens are slamming the delivery executive who stole food from the customer and is blaming her for spoiling other drivers' names.

