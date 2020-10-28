Coloured Droplets Blended Together Get Back To Original Form Due To 'Stokes Flow' | WATCH

A video surfaced on the internet shows the unique process of bringing back blended droplets into their original form. Considered as a form of laminar flow, the process is called ‘Stokes flow’. Uploaded on Reddit account, ‘u/informationtiger’, the caption of the video says that the distinct colour droplets were added into corn syrup separately and they can be seen coming back to their original form in a span of a few seconds.

The process of 'Stokes Flow'

The 57 seconds short video clip shows a container filled with corn syrup. As the video progresses, we see three droplets of distinct colours- yellow, red and blue, being added into the syrup. Then a handle on top of the container is being moved to blend the droplets together. The circular motion continues for a few seconds. In the middle of the video, we see the person starting to reverse the motion of the handle. As he continues to do so, towards the end of the video, the blended colours separate and the droplets come back to their original form. The caption of the video says, "Colored droplets in corn syrup seemingly blended together can be returned to their original state by reversing the direction of mixing, a form of laminar flow called "Stokes flow".

Uploaded on October 27, the video has been upvoted 95 per cent of times. Stunned by the unique process, netizens bombarded the comment section. One Reddit user compared this with a story that he had heard as he commented, "This reminds of a story I read on here about how Interpol caught a pedophile that used his real picture as his avatar on some pedophile website, but he swirled the image using photoshops swirl effect. Interpol just applied the same swirl effect to the image, but swirled it in the opposite direction, and ended up with a perfectly clear picture of the guy.... Busted!". Another person wrote, "So THAT’s how Superman turned back time by going around the earth".

