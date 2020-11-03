Trick-or-treaters Leave Candy For Kid Battling Cancer, Mum’s Heartfelt Post Goes Viral

Halloween's trick or treat is one of the best holiday traditions, and several heart-warming stories about these are seen on Halloween. In Atlanta, Georgia a family put up a poster on Halloween which read “Cool Costume! Sorry, no candy. Child with cancer. Have fun! See you next year,” outside the family’s home. What happened next will warm your hearts. Read more to know the details.

The sweetest thing to happen to Halloween's Trick or Treat tradition

The Thomas family of Atlanta didn't want to disappoint the children when they knocked on the doors for candy by not having any. The family had a child with cancer and hence chose to let down the kids softly by putting up a poster in their yard. Later found a bunch of candies being left by other young trick or treaters in front of their poster as a sign of support. This overwhelming incident was shared by the mother on a Facebook post. See the post here.

The mother wrote that she couldn't stop crying. She said "If anyone thought there was no hope in our kids and teens you're wrong. The SOLE purpose of us putting this sign in our yard today was so kids wouldn't run to our door and be disappointed (our neighbourhood usually gets 300-400 kids). I looked on our doorbell camera tonight and saw that kids had been stopping at the sign. T.j. Thomas and I just went outside and found this" She wrote that the picture doesn't do justice to this sweet gesture and asked for the parents of those children to let their kids know that their kindness is appreciated.

The post was uploaded on November 1, 2020, and has received a huge appreciative and supportive response. The family edited the caption later and added more information to raise awareness and provide support to many other such families. She quoted the bible and gave out three links to help those in need. She also said she was really happy to see this kind of support and wished that nobody's family should go through a child cancer phase. The post has received more than 3.8 lakh shares on Facebook and about 26 thousand comments. Almost all the comments shared have nothing but blessings for their child and praises for the children and their parents for being kind towards others.

Image Credits: Courtney Thomas Facebook

