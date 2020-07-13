CBSE Class 12 Result: Technical Issue On Website, Board Assures Resumption In 2 Hrs

Soon after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results of Class 12 examinations on Monday, several students were unable to access their results due to a technical issue on the website — cbseresults.nic.in.

The board acknowledged that there is a technical issue and assured that the website will resume operations in two hours. In a tweet, it said complete results have been sent to all schools and students can access them from there. Students can also access the results through the DigiLocker website and app.

As informed by NIC there is a technical issue in accessing cbse results. The same is likely to resume in two hours . However , complete results have been sent to all schools and students can obtain their results from schools. The results are also being pushed through Digilocker — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 13, 2020

Here's where to check exam results:

The students can access the result at cbseresults.nic.in. They need to enter Roll Number, School Number, Center Number, and Admit Card Id, as per the details given in the Admit Card. The digital mark sheet, passing, and migration certificates are also available in DigiLocker which can be downloaded from App Store as well as Google Play.

Students have to enter CBSE registered mobile number, OTP, and the last 6 digits of their roll number as security pin to login into DigiLocker. The results have been announced after CBSE told the Supreme Court on June 25 that the exams scheduled from July 1 to July 15 have been cancelled and will only be conducted for Class XII students, who want to appear for it, at a “conducive time”.

Since the exams for Class XII have been kept as “optional”, students can either choose to sit for remaining papers and wait for the final results, or, apply for higher studies on the marks published by schools based on their last three internal assessment scores. The results of the internal assessment have been published by schools along with the board results.

