Gravity Defying: Chandelier Cake At Malaysian Couple's Wedding Leaves Netizens Mesmerised

A Malaysian couple recently stunned the guests at their wedding with a splendid chandelier cake. The cake which was prepared by Lily & Lola Cakes for weeding of Malaysian celebrity couple Aiman Hakim Ridza and Zahirah Macwilson took the internet by storm. The bakers even shared the images of the cake on Instagram and in the caption said that the complete idea took them three years.

The caption read, “Our Chandelier cake dream come true for Zahira's dreamy wedding. This complete idea took 3 years in the making & only finalised hours before the wedding! Thank you Mahligai Creative for realising this dream and making it move, can you believe it ?! The bride didn’t even realise it was hanging above the whole time! So magical when the cake came down. Btw Vanilla cake for the couple tonight?”

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Binges On Cake With Her Team During A Night Shoot

READ: Diana Penty Skips Gym To Celebrate 'Pancake Day', Poses With Plate Full Of Pancakes; See

The bakers also posted a video of the couple cutting the vanilla flavoured chandelier cake at the venue of the wedding reception. In the video, one can see that the cake was attached to a mechanical system so that it can be lowered down from the ceiling for the couple to cut it.

READ: 'What's Wrong?': Internet Enraged As Man Makes Tuna Pancakes For Breakfast

The post from the wedding ceremony has now gone viral on various social media platforms. Several netizens were even scared that the cake would fall onto the ground. Some even joked that the gravity would be calling the wedding cake ildea illegal. One user wrote, “Wedding ceremonies, proposing to a girl, Valentine’s day celebration, and any other romantic or love-based activities are getting creative. I have to keep up”.

A user jokingly wrote, “Gravity be like ‘wait that is illegal”. Another said, “Gravity who?". “Newton: am I a joke to you?” added another.

'Lopsided turkey with leprosy'

While the celebrity couple's cake was stunning, a bride from Georgia was, however, left devasted when her peacock-themed wedding cake arrived looking like a 'lopsided turkey with leprosy'. Rena Davis ordered her perfect wedding cake after showing the baker an image of a similar one she had found online. The unusual design was supposed to feature two birds, a heart-shaped sponge, and chocolate cupcakes. However, the cake she received looked distinctly different from the reference picture.

READ: Sophie Turner Used No Hand, No Cutlery Technique To Cut Her Birthday Cake; See Pics

READ: Australia: Cake Eating Competition Takes A Tragic Turn After Woman Is 'choked' To Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.