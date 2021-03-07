Charlie Chaplin's Classics To Be Re-released In Cinemas To Mark 100 Years Of 'The Kid'

The film fraternity is preparing to re-release some of Charlie Chaplin's classic movies to mark 100 years of his directorial debut film The Kid. The French production company mk2 has teamed up with distributor Piece of Magic to release restorations of Charlie Chaplin classics in theatres across the globe. The companies have designed new posters and trailers for the upcoming releases to attract global audiences.

Piece of Magic will release a 4K restoration of Chaplin’s 1921 classic The Kid, which will be exhibited across 50 territories, where the distributor and the production company have partners. The French company will oversee the releases in France, where it will also work on 2K and 4K restorations of some of the other works of Chaplin, including The Great Dictator (1940), Modern Times (1936), City Lights (1931), The Circus (1928) and The Gold Rush (1925).

The films will be re-released in Benelux, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Russia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Portugal, UAE, and South Africa. The Kid will be re-released in France this fall, mk2 announced in a statement on January 21, the release date of the movie from 1921.

The Kid

The Kid was produced and directed by Charlie Chaplin, who also starred as the main lead. The silent comedy-drama film was released in 1921 with a run-time of 68 minutes. The Kid became the second-highest-grossing film of the year and earned Chaplin a lot of praise. The film is about a child, who is abandoned by his mother as an infant, and The Tramp, played by Chaplin, takes in the boy after finding him in an alley.

