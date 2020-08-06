Cheeky Monkey Takes A Nap Sitting Under Tree, Netizens Can Relate

A video of a cheeky monkey taking a nap while sitting under a tree has triggered laughter on the internet. Shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter, the nearly 14-second clip with over 4.7k views shows a monkey that inadvertently goes off to sleep in a seated posture. IFS Ramen captioned the video, saying, that those who’ve taken such power naps can relate to the monkey in the footage.

The footage opens with a monkey presumably in a forest area, comfortably perched below a towering tree. The animal can be seen concentrating with its eyes closed and serious look on its face as it rests on the wooden block. In no time, the sleepyhead monkey is transported into a deep slumber unperturbed by the events in his vicinity. After several minutes of a nap, the monkey opens its eyes and looks around, pretending to not have slept at all. The footage sparked laughter in the comments as several users could relate to the monkey.

RT if you have did this and can relate to this video. Watch full screen till the end 😀 #Shared pic.twitter.com/9aImikrDzO — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) August 5, 2020

Internet relates to power nap

Happened with me once, in college during lecture but thankfully ma'am didn't let the whole class know about it. She silently signalled my friend to wake me up & then smiled at me. I was like "did I really take a nap in class, never happened earlier,” a commenter narrated. “yes, many times, though very funny thus is power nap rewires your energy in minutes,” wrote another. “It reminds me of one of my train journeys in the pre lockdown era. I literally pass whole night almost like this,” wrote the third. “He has mastered the art of unshakable sleep (like most in class),” joked another.

Really, my school days study hours like this 😆😆😆 — Katla Ramesh (@Katlaramesh4) August 5, 2020

All the time 😂😂 — Kalpana Suren (@kalpana_suren) August 5, 2020

Doing Meditation 🤣🤣🤣😂 — Mr Singh (@imyadavbhagat) August 5, 2020

Yeah especially during lectures in college...🤪🤪🤪 — Kiran Bhangare (@kiranbh) August 5, 2020

During classes in IGNFA 😝 — sanjib (@SanjibIfs) August 5, 2020

😂😂 — Srinivas Peela (@PeelaSrinivas) August 5, 2020

😋😂😂 — Bikash Agarwal Goyal (@Bikash_Agarwal_) August 5, 2020

