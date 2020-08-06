'You're going to school': Netizens recall getting sick in Indian family with funny memes

Growing up in an Indian household is ‘special’ in many ways. However, a recent twitter thread about getting sick in the same has elicited rib-tickling responses from netizens. Not only have people reminisces how their mothers would keep a check on whether they were actually sick, but they also recalled their sick leaves.

'Growing up in ethnic households'

Taking to Twitter, a user ‘Trapmacalin’ recalled how laughing was considered equivalent to recovery in ‘ethnic households’ Her tweet, soon sent netizens on a trip down the memory lane and they dished out personal experiences. While many wrote that being sick was considered an excuse for not going to school, many others they had to show ‘ no joy’ or ‘ not even an ounce of livelihood’ to qualify to be sick.

One user wrote, "if you touch your phone or ask for more food, you are not sick" while another added, "If you eat while being sick, you might as well do the dishes." Yet another comment read,"I remember when I did come down to eat I had to be all slow about it and look sad". Yet another shared his experience and wrote, "I had gum surgery at 9 years old during the day. Went back to school with bloody gauzes in my mouth. Was in so much pain. The teacher had to call my mom so I could go home lol."

In ethnic households if you laugh while being sick, ur no longer sick — TRAPMACALIN (Reformed) (@dugsi_dropout) August 3, 2020

Common symptoms:

1. Runny or stuffy nose

2. Sore throat

3. Coughing

4. Congestion

5. Body aches/ headaches

6. Sneezing

7. Fever

8. Malaise

9. Weakness and fatigue

10. Nausea

11. Vomiting



First of all, we have to be at #11 before they'll even accept that we are sick — Micks (@DickensonMekeda) August 5, 2020

got my wisdom teeth out, my mom gave me a day not even.... she really had me looking like a chipmunk in school bloody gauze and all 😭😭😭😭😭 — femalemachetex🦋 (@dursxoxo) August 5, 2020

“You can laugh but not get up for school? Last time I let you do this” — ★ (@xAidanss) August 3, 2020

Had to show NO joy, not even an ounce of liveliness or else I was putting on that uniform and going school😭 — Bianca🦋 (@bianca_peterkin) August 5, 2020

Giiiirl not even an eyebrow raise, that’s why i played dead — 𝓢𝔂𝓭𝓷𝓮𝔂 🦋 (@sydneyebbs) August 5, 2020

if u show any ounce of joy u no longer sick😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hhCDh1FJbs — 𝖈𝖆𝖒🪐✨ (@im_babbyy) August 5, 2020

Even if you have a fever, persistent productive cough, mysterious bruises, heart palpitations, blood oozing out of your body... your parents don’t care.



If you’re breathing, you’re going to school. — eunice (@enuicecuine) August 5, 2020

If you eat while being sick, you might as well do the dishes — Madison (@miss_tfash) August 5, 2020

