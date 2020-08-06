'On The Town' Cast List Includes Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Among Other Legends

The movie On the Town is a 1949 released technicolour movie directed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen in their directorial debut film. The 40s film features Kelly himself, Frank Sinatra, Betty Garrett, Ann Miller, Jules Munshin and Vera-Ellen among others. The musical film is based on the Broadway stage musical of the same name from 1944, which was itself an adaptation of Jerome Robbins ballet titled Fancy Free, released in 1944 itself.

The music of the film was highly popular, which was given by Leonard Bernstein and Roger Edens. The famous classic songs included tracks like New York, New York, Lonely Town, I Can Cook, Too and Some Other Time. The story of the musical film was based on 3 American sailors who are on a 24-hour leave in New York City and how they connect with the ladies.

'On the Town' cast:

Gene Kelly as Gabey

Gene Kelly is best known for his performances in movies like On the Town (1949), Paris (1951), Anchors Aweigh (1945), Singin' in the Rain (1952), For Me and My Gal (1942), Du Barry Was a Lady (1943), Thousands Cheer (1943), The Pirate (1948), It's Always Fair Weather (1955), Inherit the Wind (1960) and What a Way to Go! (1964) to name s few.

Frank Sinatra as Chip

Francis Albert Sinatra was a popular and influential American singer, actor and producer from the 20th century. He is one of the best-selling music artists whose songs sold more than 150 million records in worldwide collections during his time. His debut album The Voice of Frank Sinatra received a lot of attention from the audience.

Betty Garrett as Brunhilde Esterhazy

Betty Garrett was a popular American actress, comedian, singer and dancer. Betty is known to have appeared in many musical films and Broadway appearances as well as few TV series. She was later known for her roles in 70s sitcom including All in the Family as Irene Lorenzo as well as the landlady Edna Babish in Laverne & Shirley. She has also given appearances in TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, Boston Public and Becker and many Broadway show revivals as well.

Ann Miller as Claire Huddesen

Johnnie Lucille Collier who was professionally known as Ann Miller was a popular dancer, singer and actress. She is remembered for her work in musicals from the 1940s and 50s like Frank Capra's You Can't Take It with You (1938), Marx Bros film Room Service (1938). Vincent Minnelli's Easter Parade (1948), Stanley Donen's On the Town (1949), George Sidney's Kiss Me Kate (1953) and David Lynch's Mulholland Drive (2001).

Jules Munshin as Ozzie

Jules Munshin was a famous Broadway actor, comedian and singer who was known for his work in Call me Mister, The Gay Life and Barefoot in the Park. He appeared in musicals produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer like Easter Parade, Take Me Out to the Ball Game, On the Town and Silk Stockings. He had also served in the United States Army during World War II.

Vera-Ellen as Ivy Smith

Vera-Ellen was a popular American dancer and actress known for her iconic solo performances. She was also known for her stage performances with dance partners including Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly, Danny Kaye, and Donald O'Connor. In the movies, she was remembered for her roles in On the Town with Kelly and White Christmas with Kaye.

Florence Bates as Madame Dilyovska

Florence Bates was an iconic American film and stage character actress. She was known for playing grande dame characters in supporting roles for various movies. She played the role of Madame Dilyovska in the musical On the Town.

Alice Pearce as Lucy Shmeeler

Alice Pearce was an American actress who was introduced in Hollywood by Gene Kelly himself. She reprised her role from the On the Town Broadway performance in the musical movie. She is known for her comedy roles in many movies before she made her mark as neighbour Gladys Kravitz in the TV sitcom called Bewitched in 1964.

George Meader as Professor

George Meader was seen in the role of Professor in 1949 released On the Town. He was known for his role in DIE TOTE STADT by Korngold. He was also seen in major roles in operas by Richard Wagner, like his role as David in MEISTERSINGER. He was also seen as the Mime in SIEGFRIED.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from On the town trailer

