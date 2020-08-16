Chennai: 5-yr-old Girl Attempts World Record By Shooting 111 Arrows In 13 Minutes

On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, a five-year girl attempted a new world record by shooting 111 arrows in just over 13 minutes while being suspended upside-down in the air. According to reports, Sanjana is the first five-year-old in the world to attempt this particular record.

5-yr-old sets world record

Sanjana's trainer, Shihan Hussaini told ANI: “Normally in any world competition and national competition, the trained archers shoot 6 arrows in 4 minutes which means 30 arrows in 20 minutes." But Sanjana set a mind-blowing world record by shooting 111 arrows in 13 minutes and 15 seconds while being upside down. Her trainer added that they will now send it to Guinness World Records for its official validation.

According to Sanjana’s father, she is determined to make it to the Olympics one day and represent her nation as soon as she is eligible. He said, "Sanjana is very enthusiastic about making these records. She will make one record every year on Independence Day till she is 10 years old after which she will train for the Olympics in the year 2032 and bring home several gold medals and make her country proud,".

The event at which Sanjana accomplished her praiseworthy feat was attended by Pramod Chandurkar, Secretary-General of the Archery Association of India (AAI) who was there as the chief guest as well as Virendra Sachdeva, President of the Delhi Archery Association.

Sanjana’s accomplishment was also monitored online by Dr. Joris, Chairman of the judges' committee of AAI as well as a panel of judges, the recordings will now be sent to the Guinness Book of World Records.

