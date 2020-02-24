Chennai Food Artist Creates 3 Massive Idlis Weighing 107-kg To Welcome Donald Trump

A Chennai-based chef, Iniavan, has reportedly prepared 2 massive idlis weighing 50 kg each as a token of welcome during US President Donald Trump's visit to India. Eniyavan sculpted three enormous Idlis on which he carved the face of PM Modi and President Donald Trump. On the third idli, the culinary artist showcased the national flags of both the nations demonstrating the strong bilateral ties and friendship between India and the US.

President Trump was enthusiastically greeted by millions earlier today as he arrived at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India. He was received by Prime Minister Modi in a tight embrace as he deplaned Air Force One. Trump is accompanied by the US First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner on the visit, suggest reports.

36 hours and 6 assistants to create Trump artwork

The exhilarated culinary artist Eniyavan told local media that it took him over 36 hours and 6 assistants to create the Trump artwork. He said that while people chose to share their excitement about Donald trump’s visit on social media, he chose to display his endearment for the US President in the form of gigantic idlis.

Meanwhile, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik erected a creative sand art of the US President Donald Trump at Puri beach in Odisha. Sudarshan used acrylic paints to form a coloured image of President Trump along with a sculpted note that read “Namaste trump” and “Swagatam” ahead of President Trump’s visit. The art was retweeted by dan Scavino Jr., assistant to President Donald Trump.

Several art installations are reportedly created across the country in anticipation of the historic visit of President Donald Trump. A 22 km roadshow leading from Ahemdabad Airport to Motera stadium was organized as trump headed for the mega event named Namaste trump.

