No Mention Of Mahatma Gandhi In Donald Trump's Sabarmati Ashram Message, Netizens Bemused

Commencing his India visit, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania visited the Sabarmati Ashram, accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. US President Donald Trump thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "wonderful visit" in his message in the guest book at Sabarmati Ashram. Looking at this message netizens pointed out that Trump missed out to mention Gandhiji in his message.

Thank You PM Modi ?? Trump should write something about Father of Nation MK Gandhi (he went to his place).



What a loss of opportunity for Mr. Trump.!🤣🤣 — Sandy (@sandyluvs4ever) February 24, 2020

The Coded Language in last two lines says:



Mahatma ji ,I know you were a great man. I have business with this man so i wrote few words for him and not for You and Ashram. pic.twitter.com/pxonFZthPc — jhanpoo झाँपू (@jhanpoo2) February 24, 2020

Trump at Sabarmati Ashram

During their visit to Sabarmati Ashram Trump and the first lady paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. As the PM guided them through the Ashram, Donald and Melania Trump tried their hand at the charkha. Subsequently, they wrote in the visitor’s book. This was followed by PM Modi highlighting the importance of Gandhiji's three monkeys. Thereafter, the US President, Melania Trump and PM Modi departed for the Motera stadium, where the 'Namaste Trump' event will unfold.

#WATCH US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spin the Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram. PM Modi also present. #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/TdmCwzU203 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Gujarat: US President Donald Trump writes a message in the visitors' book at the Sabarmati Ashram, 'To my great friend Prime Minister Modi...Thank You, Wonderful Visit!' pic.twitter.com/mxpJbSMg4W — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Multiple engagements

The US President is being accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other prominent officials. After the 'Namaste Trump' event, the Trump couple will depart for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.

On Tuesday, the US President will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This will be followed by a visit to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and wide-ranging talks between the US President and the PM on issues such as trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism, and energy security. In the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will hold a banquet in the honour of Donald Trump after which the latter will depart for the US.

