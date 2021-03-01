Chhattisgarh Man Plays Melodious Tune On Swinging Flute; Netizens Say 'beyond Brilliant'

A video of a man named Maniram Mandawi belonging to the Gond Adiwasi community in Chattisgarh has surfaced on Twitter. The man has used an interesting musical instrument in the video which has caught the attention of netizens. Made from bamboo, the instrument is played by waving the stick in different directions. The video of the man playing this instrument was posted on Twitter by a page called 'People's Archive on Rural India'.

Chattisgarh man plays swinging flute

The instrument played by Maniram Manghe plays two important roles. One is it produces melodious tune and second is, the people have been using this instrument to ward off wild animals from destroying their crops. Maniram Mandavi in the video has said, "I once asked an 80-year-old man who was making flutes- his name was Mandar Singh Mandawi and he had even been to Japan with his flutes. 'What are these flutes for?' I asked. He told me that the flute was for music as well as for us young people to ward off animals when we go to 'ghotuls' through the forest," he said. By 'Ghotuls', he means dormitories that many tribal communities live in."

The ingenuity of the indigenous people.



Here's Maniram Mandawi with his signature swinging bamboo flutes. What does it do? How does it work? Got a minute? Have a look. pic.twitter.com/jnonvfS4eX — People's Archive of Rural India (@PARInetwork) February 26, 2021

The other video which has been posted on Twitter has brought tears in Maniram Mandavi's eyes. In the video, he has talked about the man-made destruction caused to the forests. He added that being a flute maker this also affects his livelihood as he needs bamboo to make flutes.

He gets teary thinking about the shrinking forests. The jungle used to be filled with big trees... There are no big trees anymore. It is going to be difficult to continue making swinging flutes. pic.twitter.com/hZGR5AMnIT — People's Archive of Rural India (@PARInetwork) February 26, 2021

Since being shared, the video has got more than 2000 likes. One user wrote, "I once bought almost 50 of them in one exhibition and used a lot of them for home decoration..they are really beautiful pieces of art as well", wrote one user. Another user commented, "I have one for myself. Just love the sound it produces."

