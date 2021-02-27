'Turnip For The Books': Canadian Man Grows World's Heaviest Turnip Weighing 29 Kg

A Canadian man Damien Allard has made a record of growing the world's heaviest turnip. The official website of Guinness World Records mentions that he has grown not one but three world record-breaking turnips. The heaviest turnip that he has grown weighs 29 kg while the other two weigh 22.9 kg and 24.4 kg. All three turnips broke the previous record of 17.7 kg.

World's heaviest turnip

As per the Guinness World Records website, Damien Allard started growing huge turnips in the year 2016. Back then he had managed to grow a sizeable 7 kg turnip at his home. After seeing the size, he researched the current record-holder and found the former title holder’s weight. He then started his mission to grow a record-breaking turnip.

Well, this is a turnip for the books! — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 19, 2021

As per the Guinness World Records website, in the year 2019 Damien Allard grew a turnip with 15.5 kg weight which was a bit closed to record-holding weight. Finally in the year 2020, he planted and nourished the seeds and not one but he has grew three turnips as per the Guinness World Records website. Damien Allard in an interview told Radio Canada that "It's been two years that I have been working quite intensely on my turnips. I suspected very strongly that this year was the right one, but I never thought I would have been more than 10 kilos above the old record", reported the Guinness World Records website.

World's longest turnip

Meanwhile, as per the Guinness World Records website, the longest turnip measured 4.064 metres (13 feet 4 inches) is grown by Joe Atherton from United Kinmg. The length was confirmed by National Vegetable Society judge Martyn Davis. Joe Atherton specializes in growing super-long vegetables and added the turnip to his growing list of world records for longest beetroot, longest carrot, longest parsnip and longest radish.

